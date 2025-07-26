Final Leg of the USL Cup Group Stage Sees Richmond Fall 3-0 to Charlotte

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Richmond Kickers fell 3-0 to Charlotte in the final group stage match of their Jäegermeister Cup run.

18-year-old Landon Johnson had the first strong shot of the night in the sixth minute aiming for the far post. The Richmonder took a strike that the keeper was just able to get his hands to and force a corner. Off the corner, Ryan Baer found a strike from the top of the box but again Charlotte's keeper made the save.

Johnson would find another opportunity in the 20th minute, this time created by a cross from Hayden Anderson but the shot flew just over the cross bar.

In the 26th minute, Johnson found himself on the ball again and sent a gorgeous ball through to Josh Kirkland but leading his teammate just a little too much, Johnson's pass was scooped up by the Charlotte keeper. Building quickly, Charlotte looked to counter and took off down the left side of the pitch. Pablo Jara stood tall and made a diving save at the near post to shut down a Charlotte crossing attempt and send the ball back the other way.

Restarting after the hydration break, Richmond built all the way into the box again. Josh Kirkland sent a cross into the box that took an odd bounce and wasn't corralled by the Roos. Jara stood tall to answer the ensuing Charlotte counter in the 33rd.

Freshly back from half, Johnson took another shot. Jonathan Kanagwa sent a long ball up to the winger who ripped a shot but it just barely caught the side netting and fell wide.

Charlotte found a second in the 51st minute.

In the 61st minute, Chandler O'Dwyer won the ball from the Independence and sent another shot on frame to force a save from Charlotte. The Kickers kept pushing through the second half but ultimately didn't break through. In the dying minutes of the match, the home team snuck one more in to win 3-0.







