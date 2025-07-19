Spokane Velocity FC Falls to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in Challenging Away Match

July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - In a battle between two of the league's top defensive teams, it was the home team that delivered the offensive statement. The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC handed Spokane Velocity FC their third loss of the season, winning 3-0 and moving into third place in the USL League One standings.

Spokane Velocity FC Head Coach Leigh Veidman reflected on the match:

"Chattanooga was the better team tonight and fully deserve the win, so credit where it's due. When you start the game the way we did, away from home, against one of the best defensive teams in the league... we knew it was going to be an uphill battle to get back into the game."

The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC wasted little time getting on the board. In the 4th minute, after a Spokane Velocity FC clearance, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC recovered the ball on the right side of midfield. Michael Knapp found space in the center of the penalty area before dropping it off to Yanis Lelin, who calmly finished low to the bottom right corner for the opener.

Chattanooga Red Wolves kept up the pressure early in this match. A throw-in from inside Spokane Velocity FC's third led to a half-volley from just outside the penalty area in the 10th minute, which forced a save. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC followed with several set piece opportunities that included a dangerous free kick and an aerial ball that Spokane Velocity FC's keeper punched away just ahead of an attacker.

Spokane Velocity FC responded with attacks of their own. A header in the 21st minute narrowly missed wide right, and a cross was smothered by the Chattanooga Red Wolves' goalkeeper.

In the 35th minute, Peláez had a chance to score his seventh goal of the season from a penalty kick. The shot was aimed at the bottom left of the net, but Chattanooga's Jason Smith dove correctly to save Spokane Velocity FC's sole shot on goal for the match.

Just three minutes later, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC were able to double the lead in emphatic fashion. After drawing a foul just outside the penalty area, Omar Hernandez delivered an electric free kick, rocketing the ball off the underside of the cross bar and into the net for a 2-0 advantage. Spokane Velocity FC had a handful of opportunities late in the first half with a pair of set pieces, but were unable to break through.

Luis Gil added his thoughts:

"We knew it was going to be a tough game tonight. Chattanooga is a very disciplined team defensively and made it difficult on us. We will learn from this and bounce back with a strong result next week."

The second half began with promise for Spokane Velocity FC as a cross set up a header from Peláez, but was sent wide just moments after the half began. But in the 48th minute, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC put the match out of reach. A scramble in the left corner ended with a perfectly placed cross to Zahir Vasquez who headed the shot towards the back post and into the net, resulting in a 3-0 score.

Spokane would have just a handful of chances the rest of the match to get on the board. Their closest attempt came in the 81st minute from Luis Gil who had a clean shot attempt, but it would hit the crossbar before sailing out of play.

Collin Fernandez added his thoughts:

"Tonight wasn't our night, but we will bounce back next weekend. I'm looking forward to playing in front of our amazing fans back at ONE Spokane Stadium!"

The 3-0 scoreline marked the most goals that Spokane Velocity FC has allowed in a single match all season. It also extends their losing streak to two after being unbeaten in the previous twelve matches.

"It's been a challenging trip, but we take our lessons and look forward to the match against Sacramento next Saturday." said Spokane Velocity FC Head Coach Leigh Veidman.

Spokane Velocity FC will look to regroup in their next Jägermeister Cup match against Sacramento Republic FC on July 26th at ONE Spokane Stadium.







