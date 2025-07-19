Hearts Battle Back for a Gritty Draw against Charlotte on the Road

July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - In their first-ever meeting, Portland Hearts of Pine (4-3-8) fought back from an early deficit to finish with a 1-1 draw against Charlotte Independence (7-4-5) in North Carolina on Saturday night.

The Independence came out strong from the first whistle, creating several dangerous opportunities. In the 10th minute, Charlotte defender Fabrice Ngah made his way up from the back to connect with a lobbed ball sent to the top of the box by Jon Bakero. Ngah carefully met the ball with the inside of his left foot and found the bottom left corner of the goal, putting the home club up early in the match.

Charlotte continued to dominate possession in the first half, leading 61% to Portland's 39%. But, despite their attempts, Hunter Morse and the Portland backline held firm and kept Charlotte from scoring again before the break.

Portland gained momentum throughout the second half. In the 55th minute, Masashi Wada sent a beautifully placed low ball across the offensive half to Jay Tee Kamara, who was sprinting toward the box. An extra touch allowed Charlotte keeper Matt Levy, who leads the league in saves, to scoop up the chance from Portland before Kamara could finish.

Charlotte nearly gained a two-goal lead in the 60th minute when Rafael Jauregui sent a bending shot from the top of the box sailing toward the bottom right corner of the net. The powerful shot was denied by Morse, who threw himself in a perfectly timed dive to stop the effort and keep Portland in the game.

The next 10 minutes saw plenty of goal-scoring opportunities for Hearts, and they finally capitalized in the 69th minute. Michel Poon-Angeron intercepted a Charlotte pass, then played the ball to Ollie Wright, who fed Nathan Messer out wide. Messer, sprinting up the left wing, took two gathering touches before unleashing a solid strike that flew across the box, past a diving Levy, and into the right of the net. Portland was at last on the board and neck-and-neck with Charlotte.

Portland continued to put the pressure on for another goal late into the second half. The best chance came in the 80th minute, when a beautifully driven strike from Wada was just barely saved by Levy's sprawling dive. The draw extends Hearts' unbeaten streak to four matches.

Up next: Portland Hearts of Pine are back at Fitzpatrick Stadium on Friday to take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 ET and will air live on ESPN+.

GOALS

POR - Messer 69' (O. Wright)

CHAR - Ngah 10' (Bakero)

DISCIPLINE

YC - Green (POR 49'), Dimick (CHAR 87')

RC - NONE

LINEUPS

PORTLAND HEARTS OF PINE - Hunter Morse, Nathan Messer, Pat Langlois © (Mikey Lopez 63'), Sean Vinberg, Michel Poon-Angeron, Titus Washington (Jake Keegan 81'), Colby Quiñones (Mo Mohamed 84'), Walter Varela (Ollie Wright 63'), Natty James (Masashi Wada 45'), Kemali Green, Jay Tee Kamara

UNUSED SUBSTITUTES - Shandon Wright, Kash Oladapo

CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE - Matt Levy, Clay Dimick ©, Fabrice Ngah (Pele Ousmanou 63'), Javen Romero, Nick Spielman, Bachir Ndiaye (Santos Martinez 81'), Rafael Jauregui (Christian Chaney 71'), Omar Ciss (Christopher Jaime), Juan David Moreno, Souaibou Marou, Jon Bakero (Pedro Fonseca 63')

UNUSED SUBSTITUTES - Andrew Romig, Nathan Gray, Adrian Renteria, Tumi Moshobane







United Soccer League One Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.