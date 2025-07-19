Obregon's Strike Leads WSC to Hard Fought 1-1 Road Draw at One Knoxville

July 19, 2025

Westchester SC







It was once again J.C. Obregon to the rescue, as WSL's leading scorer, and one of USL League One's chief contenders for the Golden Boot, scored on a nifty strike just 16 minutes into the match to give the visiting squad a 1-1 draw with One Knoxville on Saturday night. Knoxville struck early, with Babacar Diene taking advantage of a Dane Jacomen miscue just three minutes into the match to take a 1-0 lead, before Obregon countered.

The rest of the match was very tightly contests despite Knoxville eventually holding a 13-6 advantage in shots, but Jacomen had a solid second half to keep the match a draw. The match mirrored the 1-1 draw the two clubs had in Mt. Vernon on June 7.

WSC is now 2-3-4 in USL League One road matches, with a win and a draw in two of their last three competitions away from home sandwiched around a tough 2-1 loss at FC Naples last Saturday.

The tie moves WSC to 3- 7-5 on the season heading into next weekend's Jägermeister Cup match at Detroit City FC, before returning to USL League One competition on August 1 at home vs. Chattanooga.







