Hearts Sign Norwegian Striker Noah Kvifte

July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine have signed Norwegian forward Noah Kvifte, the team announced today. The signing is pending league and federation approval.

The 6-3 striker joins Hearts from Asker Fotball in Norway's second division, where he scored one goal in seven substitute appearances this season.

"I'm proud to be part of a club that's driven by purpose and built for Maine," said Kvifte. "I'm all in. What drew me to Hearts of Pine was the club's vision and the way they're building something special from the ground up. They have, in short time, become a big club rooted in culture and community, and I value the chance to represent something truly meaningful. The way they play fits me well, creating a lot of chances, and I will help convert them into goals."

Kvifte, from Hvalstad, Norway, was named to the Academic All-America second team as a senior at Florida Atlantic University last year. The Academic All-America program recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performance on the field and in the classroom, and Kvifte is one of just six Owls players in history to earn the award. While completing his master's degree in business analytics, he scored an American Athletic Conference-leading eight goals and added two assists, earning him AAC First Team All-Conference honors.

From 2021 to 2022, Kivfte played for St. Leo University in Florida, where he scored seven goals in 29 appearances. He was named to the Sunshine State Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll both years, and following his sophomore season was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team.

"We are excited to add Noah," said head coach Bobby Murphy. "He is someone we looked at in the beginning of the year. His profile fits who we are, and we can't wait to get him integrated."







