Kickers Host FC Naples for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







Back at Home: After two weeks away, the Richmond Kickers (4-8-4, 16 pts) are back at City Stadium to take on FC Naples on Saturday, August 2. Slated to kick off at 7 p.m., this is the second time this season the two clubs will face off. The last matchup, which occurred earlier this season, saw FC Naples edge past the Richmond side, 2-1. The South Florida side currently holds the sixth spot in the USL League One ranking with a 6-5-5 record and 23 points. As the playoffs loom, the Kickers will look to earn three points this Saturday in front of their home crowd.

Cup Match in Charlotte: In the final match of the Jägermeister Cup group stage, the Kickers and the Charlotte Independence squared off in a match that featured wire-to-wire offensive opportunities from both sides. A youthful Kickers side kept knocking, with multiple academy players and young pros suiting up, including Andrew Richman, who made his third career start. Fellow academy player Grafton Kahl earned his first minutes in league play as well.

Richmond's offense put the pressure on early with Landon Johnson and Ryan Baer putting shots on frame within the first 10 minutes. Pablo Jara made numerous key saves to shut down Charlotte's offensive attack, and both Johnson and fellow Richmonder Josh Kirkland created scoring opportunities in the final third throughout Saturday's match.

Homegrown: 17-year-old Richmond native, Andrew Richman, is starting to build a reputation for the Kickers. Making his professional debut on May 18 in a league match against Spokane, Richman has since become a valuable source of pace and energy for the side. Since his debut, Richman has earned a slot in the Starting XI three times. The 6-foot-1 midfielder continues to grow and gain experience with a club committed to developing young talent.

Next Home Match: The Kickers host FC Naples at City Stadium this Saturday for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day presented by Nightingale. The match will feature free ice cream sandwiches for the first 500 fans! Make sure you're there early to grab yours! Two weeks later, the Kickers return to City Stadium to play host to South Georgia Tormenta FC for Back to School Night presented by Academy Sports and Outdoor. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Get tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets!

Competition: USL League One

Date: August 2, 2025

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Location: City Stadium, Richmond, Va.

Forecast: 78/63F, Partly Cloudy

Promotion: National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

Broadcast TV: CBS 6.3. ESPN+







