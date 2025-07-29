Kasey Keller Joins Athletic Club Boise Ownership Group

July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise today announced the addition of U.S. soccer legend Kasey Keller to its ownership group, marking a historic moment in the club's evolution ahead of its 2026 debut. One of the most decorated figures in American soccer history, Keller brings decades of elite playing experience, broadcast insight, and a deep personal connection to the state.

"The energy around this club is real," said Keller. "I wasn't able to make it to the crest launch, but hearing that nearly 5,000 people showed up to celebrate a badge - and spent their own money on merch a full year before kickoff - that tells you everything. That kind of community response doesn't happen by accident. I've had a connection to Idaho for a long time, and joining this ownership group just made sense - it's the right people, the right timing, and the right place."

Keller is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished American players of all time. Across his impressive 20-year professional career, he earned 102 caps with the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) and holds the USMNT record for most shutouts (47). A former captain, Keller played in the top leagues in Europe, including as the starting keeper for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League from 2002 to 2004. He also played in Germany's top league, Bundesliga, and made history as the first American to play in Spain's top league, La Liga. He later returned home and closed out his career with the Seattle Sounders, earning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2011. He was named U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year three times and inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015. Off the field, Keller has called Idaho a second home for nearly two decades, with a family home at Tamarack Resort since 2005. That personal connection is part of what drew him to Athletic Club Boise - not just to support the team, but to help shape something meaningful for the community over the long haul.

"I want this club to be part of everyday life for families here - where a grandparent, their kid, and grandkids all grow up going to matches together," Keller continued. "That kind of connection doesn't just happen; you have to do it right from the start. No shortcuts, no quick wins, just steady, thoughtful building. That's what makes it last."

Keller joins an ownership group anchored by CEO and co-founder Brad Stith, alongside longtime sports executive Steve Patterson, local developer David Wali, former Vice Chair of US Soccer Dr. Bill Taylor, and a well-known, committed group of local business and community leaders. The club's motto - Built by Boise, For Boise - has already galvanized regional support, breaking USL season ticket deposit records and drawing thousands to community events.

"Having Kasey join us is truly significant - not just because he's one of the most respected and recognizable figures in American soccer, but because he genuinely cares about this place," said Stith. "This club has always belonged to Idaho. Our role as owners is to serve as stewards, helping shape a team that reflects the community's identity, ambition, and pride. The excitement we've seen - from breaking USL ticket records to thousands turning out for a crest launch - just confirms what we've believed all along: the time is now."

"Kasey's leadership on and off the field elevates everything we're building," added co-founder Steve Patterson. "Having someone of his stature invest in this project sends a clear message about what this club means and where it's going."







United Soccer League One Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.