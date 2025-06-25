Boise Pro Soccer to Reveal New Club Identity at Public Event this Friday
June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Boise Pro Soccer News Release
Boise's professional soccer club will reveal its new name, crest, and brand identity at a high-energy public event this Friday night. Expect a bold new look, fan-first activations, and a celebration of professional soccer in the Treasure Valley.
WHEN:
Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. | Brand Reveal at 9 p.m.
WHERE:
Expo Idaho - Les Bois Park Grounds, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City, ID 83714
WHO:
Open to all fans, media, and the public
WHAT TO EXPECT:
Brand and crest reveal
Exclusive merch available on-site
Food trucks, beer garden, kids' games, and family-friendly activities
3,000+ fans already RSVP'd
QUOTE FROM BRAD STITH, CEO and Co-founder of Boise Pro Soccer:
"This is a special moment for Boise. We've been working a long time to build something that reflects the Treasure Valley's energy, grit, and love of the game. We can't wait to finally share it with our Idaho community."
United Soccer League One Stories from June 25, 2025
- Match Preview: FMFC vs. One Knoxville SC - Forward Madison FC
- Kickers Battle Union Omaha Before Hosting Lexington SC - Richmond Kickers
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Richmond Kickers - Union Omaha
- Boise Pro Soccer to Reveal New Club Identity at Public Event this Friday - Boise Pro Soccer
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boise Pro Soccer Stories
- Boise Pro Soccer to Reveal New Club Identity at Public Event this Friday
- Ada County and Boise Pro Soccer Finalize Lease Agreement for Soccer Stadium and Sports Complex at Expo Idaho
- United Soccer League, Boise Pro Soccer Set to Bring Professional Soccer to Treasure Valley