Boise Pro Soccer to Reveal New Club Identity at Public Event this Friday

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Boise Pro Soccer News Release







Boise's professional soccer club will reveal its new name, crest, and brand identity at a high-energy public event this Friday night. Expect a bold new look, fan-first activations, and a celebration of professional soccer in the Treasure Valley.

WHEN:

Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. | Brand Reveal at 9 p.m.

WHERE:

Expo Idaho - Les Bois Park Grounds, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City, ID 83714

WHO:

Open to all fans, media, and the public

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Brand and crest reveal

Exclusive merch available on-site

Food trucks, beer garden, kids' games, and family-friendly activities

3,000+ fans already RSVP'd

QUOTE FROM BRAD STITH, CEO and Co-founder of Boise Pro Soccer:

"This is a special moment for Boise. We've been working a long time to build something that reflects the Treasure Valley's energy, grit, and love of the game. We can't wait to finally share it with our Idaho community."







