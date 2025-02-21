Ada County and Boise Pro Soccer Finalize Lease Agreement for Soccer Stadium and Sports Complex at Expo Idaho

February 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Boise Pro Soccer News Release







BOISE, Idaho and TAMPA, Fla. - Ada County and Boise Pro Soccer have finalized a 30-year lease and development plan for Phase 2 at Expo Idaho that clears the way for professional soccer to begin play starting the spring of 2026.

In October, the United Soccer League (USL) and Boise Pro Soccer announced their intent to bring professional men's and women's soccer to Idaho's Treasure Valley.

Today's signed agreements between Expo Sports & Entertainment and the Board of Ada County Commissioners mark a major step forward, transforming the 27-acre Expo Idaho Phase 2 site into a dynamic sports and entertainment hub, hosting various community and entertainment events.

The new soccer-focused, mixed-use stadium will serve as home to a USL League One men's team and USL Super League women's team, further connecting the region to soccer's rapid growth in the U.S.

Brad Stith, Boise Pro Soccer's CEO and co-founder, says the development agreement commits the club to build a 6,000-seat stadium in the near term, with plans to expand to 11,000+ seats over time. The privately funded Expo Idaho Phase 2 redevelopment will also include additional fields, pitches, and related facilities over the next decade.

Boise Pro Soccer is led by an accomplished ownership group including Brad Stith, a Boise native and former NBA executive, Steve Patterson, a sports executive with 35 years of leadership in the NFL, NBA, NHL, and college athletics, David Wali, a long-time Boise resident and prominent real estate developer, and Bill Taylor, a Treasure Valley neuroradiologist who currently serves as Vice Chair for U.S. Youth Soccer and recently completed a 4-year term as Vice President of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The Stadium at Expo Idaho will join a growing number of soccer-specific venues within the USL, including FC Naples' Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium and AV Alta FC's Lancaster Municipal Stadium, as both clubs begin play this season, and Louisville City FC's Lynn Family Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from February 21, 2025

Ada County and Boise Pro Soccer Finalize Lease Agreement for Soccer Stadium and Sports Complex at Expo Idaho - Boise Pro Soccer

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.