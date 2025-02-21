Spokane Velocity FC Adds Lucky Opara to Club's Back Line

February 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane Velocity FC continues to add depth to its back line with the signing of Nigerian defender Lucky Opara, pending league and federation approval.

Opara, who played the past two seasons with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, is a veteran of European fútbol, having played professionally with Spartaks Jümala in Latvia, Switzerland's FC Lugano, the Finnish club AC Oulu, and Narva Trans in Estonia.

The 25-year-old is from Owerri, Nigeria, and has been playing professionally since 2019. For Hailstorm, he scored five goals in 51 appearances.

As a former USL League One foe, Velocity coaches had ample opportunity to watch Opara in action, and they liked what they saw - especially in last season's Jägermeister Cup, which the Hailstorm won.

"Lucky is an excellent addition to the back line," said Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman. "He has shown over the past couple of years in the USL his ability to be a very good defender but also a force in attack, which is exactly what we look for in our full backs. He brings an incredible winning mentality, which we saw recently from his Jägermeister Cup victory in 2024. That's an important attribute that's going to push us forward as a club."

Opara, who was in the starting lineup when Hailstorm played their first and only match in Spokane last season, said he came away from that experience - a 1-0 Velocity victory - with respect for the opposing side, and its home city.

"USL Spokane is so amazing," Opara said. "I love the club and the city of Spokane as well. I'm excited to put an end to our team's unfinished business from the previous season and to achieve success in my athletic goals."

Spokane Velocity FC returns for season two of USL League One action with a match at ONE Spokane Stadium on March 16. For tickets, schedules and other information, visit www.uslspokane.com.

