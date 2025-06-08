Spokane Velocity FC Remains Top of USL League One Standings Concluding 0-0 Draw against AV Alta FC

June 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lancaster, Calif. - In a high-intensity contest marked by defensive grit and missed opportunities, Spokane Velocity FC earned a 0-0 draw against AV Alta FC on Saturday night, holding their position at the top of the table.

The match kicked off with immediate pressure from Velocity FC, as AV Alta FC came out aggressive in the opening minutes. A bicycle kick attempt from Ish Jome in the 4th minute and a narrowly missed shot by Anuar Peláez in the 8th minute set the tone early.

AV Alta FC quickly responded with chances of their own. In the 11th minute, Ronald Cerritos slipped past Velocity's back line, only to see his shot drift too wide.

"First of all, I'm incredibly proud of the defensive performance the team put in tonight." said Spokane Velocity FC Head Coach Leigh Veidman.

"Coming to a place like this against a team who wants to possess as much as they do, you must be resilient, and we did a great job of that. We had enough clear chances to win the game, so we're disappointed not to come away with three points-but all focus is now on Wednesday vs. Charlotte. We can't wait to be back in front of our fans."

Despite a combined 16 shots in a frenetic first half, neither team could find the breakthrough. The second half began at a slower pace, but momentum built again as both sides traded attacking runs and shots on goal.

One of the match's most dramatic moments came in the 76th minute, when Carlos Valdez raced off his line to intercept a dangerous through ball, narrowly beating Cerritos to the ball and preserving the clean sheet. Valdez would come up big again in the 85th minute, recording his 27th save of the season-good for third-most in the league.

The intensity carried into five minutes of stoppage time. AV Alta FC earned four consecutive corner kicks but were unable to capitalize. In the final minute, Velocity FC was awarded a free kick near the penalty area following a yellow card. The ball floated in with several players going down in the box, but no foul was called, and the chance ended with a clearance and the final whistle.

Luis Gil added his thoughts on the hard-fought battle:

"It was a tough battle and a hard-fought point. Was a night that we weren't sharp in front of the goal, but nonetheless we got a point on the road"

With the result, AV Alta goalkeeper Carlos Valdez notched his fifth clean sheet of the season, moving him into the top spot in the league. Tonight's 1-point match keeps Spokane Velocity FC tied for first place in the USL League One standings.

Spokane Velocity goalkeeper Carlos Merancio reflected on the match:

"It was a difficult game and Av Alta is a good team, but we put on a solid performance defensively, and created good chances. Now, our focus is on Charlotte"

Velocity FC will return home for a pivotal Pride Night matchup against Charlotte Independence SC on Wednesday, June 11 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

To take advantage of USL Spokane's Velocity June Bundle and get tickets to the next two home matches for under $30, visit the exclusive TicketsWest link.

Velocity June Bundle tickets include the Pride Night match on June 11 and the Father's Day Celebration match on June 14.







