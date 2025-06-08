Red Wolves Rally for 2-1 Home Victory over Portland

June 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC continued their strong home form with a 2-1 comeback victory over Portland Hearts of Pine on Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium.

Despite conceding in the opening minutes, the Red Wolves responded with composure and urgency. After Portland snatched an early goal in the fourth minute, Chattanooga shifted gears and began pushing for an equalizer. The breakthrough came in the 28th minute when Wynand Wessels tested the Portland keeper with a powerful shot from distance. The rebound fell kindly to center back Declan Watters, who made no mistake from close range to level the match at 1-1.

Momentum stayed with the hosts, and just six minutes later, Joshua Ramos applied pressure high up the pitch, forcing a Portland turnover near the edge of the penalty area. His deflected effort looped into the air, and Pedro Hernandez rose above the defense to head home what would ultimately stand as the match-winner in the 34th minute.

The second half featured an intense physical battle, with both sides showing their urgency-Portland pushing for an equalizer and Chattanooga looking to add insurance. Despite limited possession after the break, the Red Wolves stayed organized defensively and created dangerous chances on the counter. Their back line, anchored by a confident display from goalkeeper Jerez, stood firm against Portland's second-half surge.

