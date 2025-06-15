Velocity FC Victory Against Forward Madison FC 6.14

June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, WA -Spokane Velocity FC pulled off a gritty 2-1 victory against Forward Madison FC on Saturday night in the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

The match was a semifinal rematch from last season in which Spokane won 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout. Velocity came into this match having conceded the fewest goals in the league this season-just seven total-and stayed true to form by allowing only one goal off Forward Madison's 10 shots.

On the other end of the pitch, Velocity FC created 10 scoring opportunities, with six on target and two finding the back of the net.

The first goal of the match came in the 21st minute off a corner kick set piece, in which the ball found Velocity forward Shavon John-Brown in the center of the box. He sent a right-footed strike into the back of the net from close range.

Velocity FC went into halftime with a 1-0 lead over Forward Madison FC, maintaining 50 percent possession and prevented Madison from having any of their three shots be on target.

"I think that the most common theme is that the next goal is so important. They get the next goal, they get some momentum. We get the next goal, we suppress any extra energy and passion they may bring into the game," said Spokane Velocity Head Coach Leigh Veidman. "But we built out some tactical tweaks on our goal, as well as some tactical tweaks in terms of how we were defending in the middle third, and that was really it."

Throughout the second half Velocity FC struggled to maintain possession of the ball as Forward Madison applied pressure on both ends of the pitch and were able to create seven of their 10 shot opportunities.

In the 48th minute Forward Madison equalized with a cross pass from Madison midfielder Christopher Garcia that found forward Lucca Dourado in the center of the box, who delivered a right-footed strike to level the match at 1-1.

Spokane was able to create five of their 10 shots in the second half and regained the lead in the 57th minute where Velocity forward Davíd Garcia floated a flawless pass to forward Pierre Reedy who was able to get ahead of the Madison defenders and delivered a left-footed shot past the Madison goalie to the back of the net from the center of the box.

"One of the things we talked about at halftime was really stretching their back line a little bit- putting in balls behind a little more," Velocity forward Pierre Reedy said. "I made the run, had a good touch, was able to get across my defender, and put it in the corner."

The second goal secured the three points at home for Spokane Velocity FC to keep them at the top of the USL League One standings before heading on a two-game road trip.

"It was just a team effort from the back of the goalkeeper goal all the way up top." Velocity Forward Shavon John-Brown said. "Everybody put in the work. We scored and we defended. Just a great team effort at the end of the day."

Head coach Leigh Veidman gave his closing thoughts on the road ahead:

"Of course, getting the win is important for us, but we've still got half the season to go. It's very early, but it's important to get the points while we're at home. So now we have our eyes on Richmond next week."

Spokane Velocity FC plays their next match on the road against Richmond Kickers on June 21st at 4PM PST and can be streamed nationally on ESPN+ or locally on SWX.

Make sure to get your seats for the next Velocity FC home match on Wednesday, July 2nd at ONE Spokane Stadium. Kickoff is at 7PM PST as we celebrate Independence Day with tons of game day activities for all.







