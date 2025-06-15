Greenville Falls 1-0 to Charlotte on the Road
June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC News Release
Charlotte, NC - Greenville Triumph SC entered Saturday night's matchup in Charlotte looking to bounce back from a tough loss in Omaha just days prior, but the club couldn't find the back of the net as they fell 1-0 to Charlotte Independence. The loss ran Greenville's winless streak in league play to eight matches.
Early on, both sides found it difficult to establish control. Greenville's best opportunity came in the 23rd minute when Chevone Marsh turned his defender and ripped a shot off the crossbar. But in the 35th, Charlotte found the breakthrough when a defensive lapse left a wide lane for Fabrice Ngah, who slotted home the eventual match-winner. Greenville's attack stalled for the remainder of the half, ending 1-0.
As players prepared to return from the break, a lightning delay further disrupted momentum. The second half resumed around 8:50 p.m. with Greenville pressing for an equalizer, bolstered by several substitutions. That pressure faded midway through the half following an injury to Ivan Agyaakwah, forcing Triumph onto the back foot. Charlotte held firm defensively in the final stretch to see out the result.
With the loss, Greenville now sits 11th in the table and remains winless in their last eight matches.
