Jacks Shut out Greenville Triumph 1-0

June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - #2 Fabrice Ngah's first half goal was enough for the Charlotte Independence to claim their second win in eight days, shutting out Greenville Triumph SC 1-0 on Father's Day night at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Greenville did well to put Charlotte under pressure the first 20 minutes. The visitors played an extremely high line, making it difficult for the hosts to complete passes in their own end.

In the 23rd minute, Greenville had their first strong chance of the half. #19 Chevone Marsh turned and fired a strike that thundered against the crossbar.

The Jacks slowly began to build into the game. #6 Omar Ciss had an outstanding first half in the midfield, retrieving loose balls and finding outlets.

In the 35th minute, the Independence broke through first. Ngah got the ball out wide and played into #9 Jon Bakero. Bakero flicked it on and Ngah received the give-and-go, beat two defenders, sprinted into the box, and finished on his weaker foot into the corner.

The left back now has two goals in a matter of eight days.

Ngah nearly had his second of the half in the 44th minute, blasting a half-volley from outside the box high.

Charlotte created their second best chance of the half in stoppage time. It was beautiful build-up play through striker #99 Christian Chaney. He creatively flicked onto #15 Rafael Jauregui, who returned the favor to the racing forward. Chaney's strike hit the outside of the goal post.

Amidst raindrops falling at American Legion Memorial Stadium, the Independence took a one-goal lead to the halftime break.

The measly raindrops turned into a downpour, ensuing a 35-minute lightning delay.

Once the storm passed, Chaney had a good opportunity five minutes in as he stripped the ball from Greenville's center back. The striker ran in on goal, but missed wide.

Greenville got their first attempt on target in the second half in the 65th minute. Marsh had the chance, but it was struck right at Levy from 10 yards out.

Levy stood tall and made his best save of the match in the 71st minute. A clipped ball to the back post found center back #4 Toby Sims up on the play, but Levy shut down the angle and made a chest save to keep the Jacks in the lead.

Captain (and one of three dads on the roster) #17 Clay Dimick nearly had an exceptional Father's Day goal in the 76th minute. The right back picked up the ball on the edge of the area and blistered one that caught the outside of the frame.

Second half substitute #11 Bachir Ndiaye had a late chance for the Jacks in the 94th minute. His chance from the top of the box was blocked by a sliding Greenville defender.

Finally after eight minutes of added time, the referee blew the final whistle to make it seven points in eight days for the Independence.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on his team's recent play:

"I think that's a group of guys that believe in each other, believe in themselves. ¬©We've kind of found a different way to play. Obviously, without Luis [Alvarez] and Alfredo [Midence] and adjusted fairly well. I think as time goes on, we'll hopefully be able to push games a little bit further, but Greenville is a really competitive team and we found ways to make plays in games that get us through. Then tonight, it was good to see that it was not easy, but we were able to close out a game against the team just pushing and desperate."

Jeffries on what he has learned about his team this week:

"Resilient. Really resilient. ¬©This was a hard week. No question. And Greenville went through some of the same things. But to travel, a long bus trip, come back basically a day later, fly out completely cross country, play a really hard, good game both times and then come back with a little bit in the tank. It also was a good opportunity for guys to get minutes that maybe haven't gotten as much over the course. And it was nice, and I think guys stepped up and proved that they can help contribute to our group."

Matt Levy on the team's impressive stretch:

"Just to see everybody come out and work as hard as they did with the schedule that we had this week, which was really tough, especially playingthe number one team in the league right now and away getting some points is amazing. It just shows how resilient the team is and how deep our bench is, which is a really good thing, especially after losing to crucial players like Luis and Alfredo. Getting seven points in one week is very good for the group, and I think we're super excited to see the rest of the season holds."







