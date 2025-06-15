Texoma FC Continue Undefeated Run

June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN,TX - Texoma FC (3-3-5, 12 Points) earn a point against South Georgia Tormenta (2-2-6, 8 Points) and extend their undefeated run to 5 games in a row.

Match Recap

Goal 9' - Gabriel Alves (TRM)

Yellow Card 18' - Ozzie Ramos (TXO)

Goal 21' - Will Perkins (TXO)

Yellow Card 29' - Oscar Jimenez (TRM)

Goal 29' - Aaron Walker; Asst. Gabriel Alves (TRM)

Yellow Card 45+1' - Will Perkins (TXO)

Goal 45+3' - Luke McCormick; Asst. Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Yellow Card 45+5' - Teddy Baker (TXO)

Substitution 45' - Phila Dlamini & Maciej Bortniczuk - ON; Ozzie Ramos & Reid Valentine - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 59' - Gabriel Alves (TRM)

Substitution 63' - Jonathan Nyandjo, Makel Rasheed, & Niall Reid-Stephen - ON; Taylor Gray, Oscar Jimenez & Mason Tunbridge - OFF (TRM)

Substitution 67' - Brandon McManus - ON; Solomon Asante - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 71' - Sebastian Vivas - ON; Yaniv Bazini - OFF (TRM)

Yellow Card 73' - Maciej Bortniczuk (TXO)

Substitution 80' - Davey Mason - ON; Will Perkins - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 84' - Donald Benamna - ON; Teddy Baker - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 85' - Conor Doyle - ON; Aaron Walker - OFF (TRM)

Yellow Card 90+4' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

11 of 15

Texoma FC was held to a 2-2 draw against South Georgia Tormenta in front of a crowd of 2,657 at Bearcat Stadium. The game got off to a fast start with Tormenta getting the first goal of the match in the 9th minute from a Gabriel Alves strike. Los Pájaros would strike back in the 21st minute thanks to a Will Perkins header; his first in his professional career. 8 minutes later, Aaron Walker would get the go ahead goal for Tormenta off of a Gabriel Alves assist. Before the break, Luke McCormick would get his first goal of his professional career, gliding past the defense to earn the equalizer. The Englishman's goal proved to be the last of the game as his goal earned Los Pájaros a point. This result now extends Texoma's unbeaten run to five games, earning a total of 11 points out of a possible 15.

Familiar Faces

Tonight's match saw 3 Pájaros go up against their former side, South Georgia Tormenta. Texoma FC players Preston Kilwien, Ajmeer Spengler, and Davey Mason all played against their former side. Despite strong ties to their previous side, there was no love lost during the match, highlighted by Spengler's yellow card in the second half.

Spoiled For Choice

Earlier this week, Coach Forbes expressed his joy and dismay for having a fully fit squad to choose from. The gaffa expressed that the best issue he has faced recently is picking who plays and who he leaves out as everyone is on their A-Game. A testament to his sentiments came 2 weeks ago where Teddy Baker took the opportunity to come on as a substitute against Greenville Triumph and hasn't looked back since. Tonight, Brandon McManus returned to the matchday squad and offered multiple opportunities for Los Pájaros to score. Phila Dlamini also put in a shift for the team, constantly running and putting pressure on Tormenta. If these performances demonstrate anything, it demonstrates the hard work that goes on behind the scenes, at the training ground and in the film room.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC return to Bearcat Stadium to face Charlotte Independence Saturday, June 21. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.