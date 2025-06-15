WSC Ends Six Game Homestand on a Down Note with 5-2 Loss to AV Alta

June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







It was another tough night for Westchester Soccer Club on Sunday, who suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of AV Alta FC. With the loss, WSC slides to 1-5-4 on the season and remains stuck near the bottom of the USL League One table at 14th place, finishing their six match homestand with a loss, and giving fellow expansion club AV Alta a sweep of their inaugural seaosn sereis.

Westchester started the match with a burst of energy, striking first in the 24th minute when Connor McGlynn headed home a perfectly placed corner from Dean Guezen to open the scoring. Just seconds later, Jonathan Bolanos stunned the crowd by unleashing a rocket from nearly 30 yards out, bending it into the left corner to give WSC what seemed to be a commanding 2-0 lead. AV Alta FC responded before the half though, in the 39th minute, Sebastian Cruz floated a perfectly weighted ball over the defense to Jerry Desdunes, who calmly chipped it over WSC goalkeeper Andrew Hammersley to cut the deficit to one heading into the break.

Early in the second half, the away side equalized. AV Alta midfielder Osvaldo Lay headed in a dangerous set-piece delivery to make it 2-2. Hammersley kept Westchester in the game with several key saves over the next 20 minutes, but the momentum had shifted. In the 70th minute, Emmanuel Chinemerem Alaribe capitalized on a loose ball in the box to give Alta its first lead of the night, 3-2. Things unraveled quickly from there-as Eduardo Blancas Maravilla converted a penalty in the 84th minute, and in stoppage time, Cruz sealed the win with a breakaway goal to make it 5-2.

Westchester Soccer Club is back on the road this Wednesday, June 18th, as they travel to Wisconsin for a primetime showdown against Forward Madison FC. Kickoff is set for 8 PM under the lights at Breese Stevens Field.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.