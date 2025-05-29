Hard-Fought Battle Ends in Narrow Loss for Velocity FC in First Jägermeister Cup Setback

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Seaside, CA - Spokane Velocity FC's winning streak came to an end in their second match of the 2025 in-season Jägermeister Cup, falling 1-0 to Monterey Bay FC.

Monterey Bay FC got off to a fast start when an errant pass from Velocity FC in the opening minute landed at the feet of an unmarked player. Fortunately for Velocity, the resulting shot lacked power and was easily cleared.

Just minutes later, Monterey Bay FC made good on their next opportunity. A free kick from the far right side of the field floated over the crowd and found Pierce Gallaway at the far post, who tapped it in the net to give the home side the lead in the fourth minute.

Velocity FC responded with chances of their own. In the 23rd minute, league-leading scorer Anuar Peláez broke through the defense with a clean look at goal, but his shot drifted wide left. Four minutes later, a free kick from just outside the penalty area was blocked by Monterey Bay FC's wall, with no opportunity to recover the deflection.

Velocity FC Head Coach Leigh Veidman reflected on the match:

"Not the result we came for or deserved, but the overall performance was positive. In the second half, we were much more threatening and created enough to at least get ourselves back into the game-if not go on and win it. But it was one of those nights where the ball just wouldn't hit the back of the net."

Gallaway nearly added to Monterey Bay FC's tally later in the first half but missed high. Despite holding 55% of possession in the first half, Velocity FC struggled to convert that control into shots on goal, failing to register a single effort on target.

Monterey Bay, in contrast, capitalized on their opportunities with three shots on goal and consistent pressure throughout the first half.

Midfielder for Velocity FC, Jack Denton, stated:"I thought it was a performance that we can take a lot of positives from, especially in the second half. We were on the front foot and created a lot of chances against a good side, but unfortunately it just wasn't our day in front of goal."

The second half saw more of the same early on, with Monterey Bay FC continuing to limit Velocity's chances. However, Velocity's best opportunity came in the 60th minute when a player broke free in the box and fired a shot that beat the goalkeeper but struck the post and bounced out of play.

In a tactical move to refresh the attack, Peláez was subbed off in the 63rd minute, concluding an uncharacteristically quiet night for the league's top scorer.

Another golden opportunity came in the 71st minute when Captain for Spokane Velocity FC Luis Gil's shot hit the post. The rebound fell kindly, but the follow-up was saved-Monterey Bay's lone recorded save of the match.

Luis Gil spoke to the match, stating:

"It was unfortunate to not come out with a win. We had a great response in the second half and created many chances. It was just one of those nights where the ball just didn't want to go in."

Velocity FC continued their relentless push forward, finishing with 23 total shot attempts. Yet only one was on target, and two struck the woodwork as they struggled to break through a resilient Monterey Bay defense.

Head Coach Leigh Veidman praised his team's adjustments and second-half effort:

"Credit to our strong second-half showing goes to the players. We were more creative and threatening in the attacking third, which pushed them back. We had to deal with a few waves of pressure, but we handled them well."

Despite the loss, Spokane Velocity FC remains tied for second place in the USL League One standings as they look to bounce back in their next fixture.

Spokane Velocity FC returns to action on June 5 with a road matchup against AV Alta FC, streaming live on ESPN+.

