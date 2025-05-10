Velocity FC, Tormenta FC, and Mother Nature Combine for a 1-0 Velocity FC Victory

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Statesboro, Georgia - The weather threatened to postpone the game as lightning was reported in the area, but the match started and finished as scheduled with no significant delays. Heavy rain and double-digit wind speeds made passing and shooting difficult for both teams.

Head Coach Leigh Veidman commented on the match:

"We knew going into this game that it's one of the more difficult road trips in the league. The travel to get here is tough and the surface also makes for a very ugly game, but I'm really proud of the players and how they handled it."

The wet conditions made hard cuts and quick changes in direction nearly impossible, resulting in both teams relying on ground passes and cautious, controlled runs to move the ball. Offensive chances were few and far between.

However, it wasn't entirely impossible to create chances. Spokane had a clean opportunity in the 12th minute, but it was deflected wide by Tormenta goalkeeper Austin Pack, who recorded three saves on the day.

In the 18th minute, Tormenta had a promising chance with a clean shot that went wide left of the net.

Just two minutes later, in the 20th minute, Tormenta defender Jackson Kasanzu collided with another player in the box while challenging for the ball, resulting in a penalty kick. Forward Anuar Peláez (April Player of the Month) stepped up and scored his fifth goal of the season-his third successful penalty in as many attempts-putting Velocity FC on the scoreboard in the 23rd minute.

Tormenta's best chance came in the 37th minute off a well-placed pass, leading to a clear shot on goal. However, the Velocity goalkeeper Carlos Merancio made a critical save, and a quick clearance, denied the rebound attempt.

Carlos Merancio spoke about Velocity FC's overall performance:

"Great team performance-we were resilient in defending. The whole team was committed to getting the win!"

In the 44th minute, an errant pass by Tormenta gave Velocity a 4-on-3 breakaway, but the opportunity was halted by a blocked shot. The score remained 1-0 heading into halftime. Tormenta registered 0 shots on target, while Spokane had 2, with both teams recording five total shots.

As the second half began, weather conditions remained challenging. The wind continued to disrupt play, forcing Tormenta to get creative in their search for a comeback-still elusive for them this season.

Midfielder Collin Fernandez, who entered in the second half, shared his thoughts:

"I'm really proud of the team for putting in a gritty performance. Tormenta is a difficult place to travel to, and we did what we had to do to win the game. Proud of the guys-now all eyes on the next one!"

In the 59th minute, Spokane nearly extended their lead following a misplayed ball, but the shot was saved by Tormenta after initially slipping past their goalkeeper.

Tormenta goalkeeper Austin Pack went down with what appeared to be a right-hand injury in the 76th minute, but managed to continue for the remainder of the match.

The second half concluded without a goal and weather conditions contributing to strong defensive efforts from both teams. Spokane and Tormenta recorded 13 shots, with only 1 on goal.

Spokane earned their fourth straight league victory, maintaining first place in the USL League One standings, and continuing a strong start to the month. Velocity FC's record now sits at 5-1-2.

Head Coach Leigh Veidman gave his final thoughts on the team's performance:

"It was a really gritty performance, which we knew we would need from every player. Full credit to not just the starting group but also the players who came in and closed out the game for us."

Velocity FC's next home match is on Sunday, May 18th, against the Richmond Kickers at 4:30 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium.

