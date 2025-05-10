Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC returns to USL League One action two weeks after successfully winning the first match of their 2025 USL JÓ"germeister Cup campaign. This time around, the Ibis faces off against Spokane Velocity FC at Tormenta Stadium on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

A familiar face returns to Statesboro as the league leaders come to town. Spokane midfielder Nil Vinyals played for Tormenta as recently as 2020, having scored four goals and one assist in his last season in South Georgia. Since then, Vinyals helped Richmond Kickers win the Players' Shield in 2022 and was named to USL League One's All-Team First Team in 2023. Currently, Spokane Velocity sit atop the USL League One table, suggesting that Tormenta might have their work cut out for them. However, the Ibis had toppled bigger teams before, so fans might be up for an exhilarating soccer match

Midfielder Mason Tunbridge and forward Niall Reid-Stephen made stellar performances once again in the last game against Greenville Triumph. Reid-Stephen won the penalty that Tunbridge calmly converted and assisted the English midfielder's second of the night. Tunbridge's brace and Niall's performance earned them an honorable mention on the USL JÓ"germeister Cup Team of the Round which features players from both the USL Championship and USL League One. Additionally, because of his five goal contributions in four matches in the month of April, Mason Tunbridge has been nominated for USL League One Player of the Month. Niall Reid-Stephen and Mason Tunbridge look to light up the pitch against Spokane Velocity on Saturday.

Saturday's match will double as Moms and Mimosas Night at Tormenta Stadium, where fans can celebrate moms with Tormenta FC for Mother's Day! Mothers will receive a mimosa and flower with a ticket purchase, while all other fans can enjoy a $2 mimosa.







