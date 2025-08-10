Tormenta FC Draws 3-3 against Westchester SC

August 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC faced off against Westchester SC for the first time this season in a thrilling, back-and-forth contest on the road that ended in a 3-3 draw. Tunbridge had a hand in all three goals, scoring twice and assisting once in a standout performance that helped Tormenta FC earn a point after trailing early in the second half.

Tormenta looked dangerous early on, with forward Yaniv Bazini forcing a save from the Westchester goalkeeper in the 13th minute. The breakthrough came in the 27th minute, when midfielder Mason Tunbridge buried a long-range free kick through Westchester's wall and into the bottom left corner, his ninth goal of the season across all competitions.

Westchester responded six minutes later with an equalizer in the 33rd minute and took the lead early in the second half, capitalizing on a defensive lapse down Tormenta's right side in the 50th minute.

Tormenta answered quickly in the 56th minute as Tunbridge delivered a pinpoint assist to Bazini, who beat the keeper from close range to make it 2-2. The goal marked Bazini's fifth in league play and sixth overall this season.

Five minutes later, Tunbridge played a pass that led to Bazini being fouled inside the box. Stepping up to the spot, Tunbridge calmly converted the penalty, completing his brace and securing his 10th goal of the season to bring the score to 3-2.

In the first minute of stoppage time, Westchester earned a penalty opportunity and converted to equalize the match once again. Westchester's equalizer ended the game with both sides sharing a point.

Tonight's match also marked the debut of Interim Coach Mark McKeever, who was recently added to the assistant coaching staff.

Tormenta FC continues its road stretch on Saturday, August 16, against the Richmond Kickers. The match will kick off at 7 p.m., airing on ESPN+. The Ibis will return home for a league rematch against Forward Madison FC on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. Make sure to mark your calendars and get tickets now.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 3-3 Westchester SC

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Makel Rasheed, Jackson Kasanzu, Gabriel Alves, Gabriel Cabral ©, Aaron Walker, Jonathan Nyandjo, Mason Tunbridge, Yaniv Bazini, Handwalla Bwana

WES Starting XI: Andrew Hammersley, Joel Johnson, Joshua Drack ©, Rashid Tetteh, Juan Sebastian Palma, Taimu Okiyoshi, Noah Powder, Dean Guezen, Daniel Bouman, Jonathan Bolanos, Juan Carlos Obregon Jr.

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 27', Mason Tunbridge (free kick)

WES: 33', Noah Powder (Joel Johnson)

WES: 50', Dean Guezen (Prince Saydee)

TRM: 56', Yaniv Bazini (Mason Tunbridge)

TRM: 61', Mason Tunbridge (penalty kick)

WES: 90+', Juan Obregón (penalty kick)

Misconduct Summary:

WES: 25', Josh Drack (Yellow)

TRM: 84', Austin Pack (Yellow)







