Mason Tunbridge Named to Team of the Week

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC's midfielder Mason Tunbridge had been named to USL League One's Team of the Week after an exceptional performance in the club's 3-3 draw with Westchester SC on Saturday. The Englishman was involved in all three goals, scoring twice and providing an assist, as Tormenta battled back to earn a point on the road.

Tunbridge opened the scoring with a well-struck free kick in the 27th minute, then assisted Yaniv Bazini's equalizer in the second half. Minutes later, the midfielder converted from the penalty spot to complete his brace and bring his season tally to 10 goals across all competitions.

This is Tunbridge's fourth Team of the Week honor in 2025, including a Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round nod following the win over USL Championship side Miami FC. Teammates Makel Rasheed, Yaniv Bazini, Niall Reid-Stephen and Gabriel Alves have also earned Team of the Week honors this season.

Tormenta FC continues its road stretch on Saturday, August 16, against the Richmond Kickers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The Ibis return home for a rematch against Forward Madison FC on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.