Knoxville Looks to Continue to Climb Standings in First Clash with Richmond

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC returns to Covenant Health Park on Wednesday, Aug. 13, to face the Richmond Kickers. One Knox enters the match with two streaks on the line: an unbeaten record at home and a six-match unbeaten run in regular-season play. Fans unable to attend can watch live on ESPN+.

This will be the first meeting between the clubs this season due to its rescheduling from June 13th.

Knoxville is coming off a 2-2 draw with Forward Madison FC. Charlotte Independence, which sat just ahead of One Knox in the standings, lost its last match, allowing Knoxville to climb to No. 4 in USL League One.

Richmond's recent form tells a different story. The Kickers have dropped three of their last four matches and sit 12th in the 14-team league. Despite the struggles, Richmond has two of the league's top 10 goal scorers, and its goalkeeper ranks third in saves.

Saves can be a deceptive stat - they mean the keeper is stopping shots, but they also indicate opponents are generating plenty of chances. Richmond has conceded the fourth-most goals in League One this season.

Knoxville has attempted 28 shots in their last two games combined and will look to force Richmond's keeper into more saves on Wednesday.

Knoxville will also host Union Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 16. Wins this week against two teams in the league's bottom half could prove crucial down the stretch. After this week, every remaining home match will be against teams currently in the top eight.

But before Knoxville can think about the future, they have to focus on Richmond. Winning on Wednesday would extend those two unbeaten streaks, moving One Knox into a good position to compete for a top spot in the league.

Author: Logan Stacy







United Soccer League One Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.