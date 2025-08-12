Red Wolves Earn Point on the Road in Omaha

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Union Omaha stuns Chattanooga with a late stoppage time goal to escape with a much-needed point at home.

Despite drawing Union Omaha, Chattanooga extends its unbeaten streak to eight consecutive games - its longest run of the season. The Red Wolves currently rank second in the table, just one behind Spokane Velocity FC. Chattanooga has compiled nine league wins thus far which ranks second best and leads the league with a +11-goal differential.

A failed clearance attempt by Chattanooga allowed Omaha to keep possession in its attacking half ultimately leading to the first goal of the game at Werner Park. Omaha was able to win the second ball out of the air which was headed into the feet of the home sides striker. The striker laid a pass off with his first touch into the path of teammate Mark Bronnik allowing him to strike the ball into the bottom right corner from eighteen yards out.

It wouldn't take long for visitors, Chattanooga to respond. The Red Wolves went box to box on a quick counterattack. Chattanooga transitioned quickly after winning the ball back and sprung fast on the counter. After playing out, the ball was played across from the right flank into Jordan Ayimbila who was able sneak in behind the opposing sides back four. Ayimbila did well with his first touch, taking him into the box leading to an easy finish bringing the game level.

The two teams would end the half tied up at one. The Red Wolves would capture the lead for the first time in the game late in the second half after once again winning the ball back. Chattanooga did well to press Omaha into playing a bad pass back leading to a turnover and regaining possession. After winning the ball back, it was played into space to substitute, Yanis Lelin. Lelin took a touch and hammered it past the keeper hitting the bar and bouncing straight down for a goal and the lead.

Omaha would respond late in extra time to equalize to get a crucial point. Stefano Pinho hit a ball that was crossed into the area first time off the bounce past keeper, Jason Smith, to tie the game up at two.

Don't miss your chance to catch the hottest team in Chattanooga back in the DEN on Saturday, August 16th at 8:30 PM.

Experience the energy.

Purchase tickets with the link below:

http://www.chattredwolves.com

Chattanooga is RED!







