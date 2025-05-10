Marou Scores Second Half Hat Trick, Jacks Beat Westchester SC 3-2

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - #26 Souaibou Marou's three unanswered second half goals completed a second consecutive two-goal comeback for the Jacks, knocking off Westchester SC 3-2.

The comeback is the second consecutive match the Jacks have trailed 2-0 and found a way to secure all three points, spoiling Westchester's first home USL League one match in franchise history.

Marou's performance marks the league's first hat trick of the 2025 season and the first time in USL League One history a substitute has scored a hat trick.

On the first opportunity of the game for either side, it was Westchester that scored their first home league goal. After the Jacks coughed up the ball in their own half, former Jack #29 JC Obregon touched it on to #6 Conor McGlynn who finished nicely into the bottom corner.

Westchester controlled play for the majority of the first 25 minutes and Obregon nearly made it 2-0 with a strike from the top of the box that thankfully for the Jacks, was right at goalkeeper #28 Matt Levy.

The Jacks started to find their game as the first half continued and began to create chances of their own. #18 Alfredo Midence was the primary catalyst, missing a curler just wide in the 25th minute.

In the 37th minute, #7 Luis Alvarez beat Westchester defender #23 Juan Palma, drove quickly into the box, and attempted to bend one past goalkeeper #21 Andrew Hammersley, but the keeper was down quickly to make the save.

The home side doubled the advantage in the 40th minute. Former Jack Obregon buried it from the penalty spot after #11 Bachir Ndiaye illegally took down #10 Dean Guezen inside the box.

Midence had a final opportunity that just went wide in first half stoppage time and the Jacks had some work to do to salvage anything in the second half, down by two.

And did they ever go to work.

Immediately, Hammersley was called into action as he stopped a near post free kick from Midence and a rocket from Alvarez within the first ten minutes of the second half.

After the Independence continued to pile on pressure, Alvarez took a quick corner to Midence on the edge of the box. Midence's shot was saved but halftime substitute Marou was there to volley it home to cut the deficit in half.

The Independence refused to take their foot off the gas and in the 73rd minute, they equalized. A pretty give-and-go between #99 Christian Chaney and Midence led Chaney down the edge of the box and he squared it perfectly into Marou's path who made no mistake.

Two minutes later, former Jack #5 Joel Johnson went into the book for the second time, giving Charlotte a man up for the final 15 minutes.

After 14 minutes of continued pressure and Westchester doing all they could to avoid the comeback, it was Marou once again. Midence, who was sensational all game, lifted a beautiful cross to the six-yard box and the Cameroonian headed home the 89th minute game-winner, finishing off a phenomenal final 45 minutes in the first ever meeting between the two teams.

QUOTES:

Mike Jeffries on the team completing another comeback:

"We felt like we actually played fairly well in the first half and got punished for a few mistakes, so we entered the second half with confidence. We felt like the mentality was if we could pull a goal back in the first 15 minutes and make it a game, then we could have a chance to push the game. I thought we played really solid in the second half. Once we got the goal, we could see the confidence from the guys and then to play the last 15 minutes a man up, and it was good of the guys to take advantage of it.

Jeffries on Souaibou Marou's second half performance:

"Obviously, fantastic performance. The movement that he showed in the box is one of his strengths and it got him in for the goals. Very, very clever, always trying to free himself, and a good presence in the box to finish when he gets in those areas. We felt like we needed some of the qualities that he could bring facing the game. The box presence, the runs in behind, strecthing the game a bit...I thought he came in and did those things so I am proud of him and happy for him...To come in the second half and bang three goals home is quite a credit."

Souaibou Marou on the team picking up the victory:

"I am so moved and very happy to represent the Charlotte Independence and it's thanks to the whole team because we work so close together. We are so proud, especially since we were losing 2-0, and we will continue to work harder to get the top of the standings."

Alfredo Midence on confidence with the ball at his feet:

"I believe that confidence on the field comes from preparation and practice. When I have the ball at my feet, I feel a sense of responsibility to create opportunities for the team, which motivates me to perform at my best."







