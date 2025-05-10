Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Portland Hearts of Pine

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







There's a lot to look forward to for Union Omaha's 2025 home opener. They're facing a wonderfully-supported expansion club in Portland Hearts of Pine, based in Maine's largest city. It's a matchup between two of the four USL League One teams who upset a USL Championship club in the U.S. Open Cup (San Antonio & Hartford). And, of course, the Owls are celebrating their championship from last year as they kick off their home campaign in their title defense.

ABOUT PORTLAND HEARTS OF PINE

Portland Hearts of Pine have gained a lot of buzz on their entry into USL League One, and for good reason. Their home opener this past weekend, a hard-fought draw against One Knoxville SC, saw 5,784 fans in attendance, the ninth-highest in League One history and second among League One inaugural home openers.

That support has kept them afloat through a slow start to the year, in more ways than one. Both Union Omaha and Portland Hearts of Pine are tied for the lowest number of games played in the league so far at four each, with one team even sitting at double that total. Each team has also struggled in the matches they have played, though, with Portland yet to seal the club's first win in their history. In their defense, though, they've held each of the top three teams in the standings to draws thus far, getting points against FC Naples, Spokane Velocity, and One Knox. That solid backing may not come as a surprise when you see who's at the helm though: Bobby Murphy, a former assistant coach with Union Omaha.

2024 USL LEAGUE ONE CHAMPIONSHIP RING CEREMONY

How else can we celebrate last year's USL League One title than by breaking out the bling? You'll want to be here as gates open at 6:00pm, because we'll be holding a ring ceremony at 6:10pm for our returning players and coaches from the 2024 championship squad. Hear from owner Gary Green as our champs get their jewelry, before we raise a new two-star crested flag in the outfield!

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 4:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Owls swag, including a whole bunch of new merch and our brand new Nebraska Medicine "Grow Your Roots" pre-match top featuring Nebraska's state flower, the goldenrod!

NETTING

Due to Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole. Unfortunately, these nets cannot be taken down for our matches.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 4:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available in all charged lots.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Raising Canes & BlueCross BlueShield of Nebraska, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Portland Hearts of Pine

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvPOR







