Tormenta Falls to Spokane Velocity at Home

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









STATESBORO, Ga. - Tonight's match ended without reward as South Georgia Tormenta FC found itself on the losing end of a 1-0 result to Spokane Velocity FC. Although the Ibis held most of the possession, it was not enough to claim three points on the league table.

Spokane Velocity attempted to get on the scoring sheet in the 13th minute, but a spectacular save by goalkeeper Austin Pack sent the shot wide to keep the scoring at zero. Only two minutes later, a mistake in Tormenta's box gave Spokane the opportunity to score via a penalty. Pack attempted to save the shot, but went in the opposite direction of the ball, giving the away side the lead.

Despite the disadvantage, the team kept trying for a goal. With a higher possession rate of 58.6%, Tormenta controlled the ball for most of the game. However, shot attempts by the likes of Oscar Jimenez and Aaron Walker were not enough to equalize before the end of the match.

Although the Ibis lost on the scoreline, a win was achieved through the playing debut of forward Liam Healy. After playing with the USL Academy team for two years, Healy made his way onto the pitch for the first time, three minutes into second half added time. This moment shined a light on the bright future of South Georgia soccer.

"It might be a good time to cool our heads down, evaluate ourselves, and come back a little stronger for when we return to play," explains Tormenta captain Gabriel Cabral. "We have to believe. We have to keep working on it, and we're going to do something special."

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 0-1 Spokane Velocity FC

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Callum Stretch, Jackson Kasanzu, Gabriel Alves, Alon Drey, Gabriel Cabral (C), Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas, Yaniv Bazini, Jonathan Nyandjo

SPK Starting XI: Carlos Merancio, Javier Martin Gil, David Garcia, Camron Miller, Ismalia Jome, Derek Waldeck, Luis Gil (C), Jack Denton, Andre Lewis, Pierre Reedy, Anuar Pelaez

Scoring Summary:

SPK: 22', Anuar Pelaez (PK)

Misconduct Summary:

SPK: 56', Derek Waldeck (Yellow)

SPK: 77', Head Coach Leigh Veldman (Yellow)

SPK: 90+', Javier Martin Gil (Yellow)

