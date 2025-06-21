Tormenta FC Suffers 3-0 Loss to One Knoxville

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga - South Georgia Tormenta FC fell 3-0 to One Knoxville SC on Saturday night. The Ibis led in possession and outshot Knoxville 11 to 10, including three chances on target, but were unable to break through to the back of the net.

Knoxville capitalized on their chances, scoring three times to secure their win.

Tormenta FC now turns the page and prepares to return home on Wednesday, June 25, for Western Wear Night against FC Naples. The action will continue on Saturday, June 28, as the club hosts USL Championship side Charleston Battery in the Jägermeister Cup. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 0-3 Knoxville SC

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Callum Stretch, Oscar Jimenez, Thabo Nare, Gabriel Alves, Alon Drey, Gabriel Cabral ©, Mason Tunbridge, Aaron Walker, Sebastian Vivas, Taylor Gray

Scoring Summary:

KNX: 15', Sivert Haugli (Kempes Tekiela)

KNX: 39', Mikkel Gøling

KNX: 80', Babacar Diene (Stávros Zarokóstas)

Misconduct Summary:

TRM: 74', Gabriel Alves (Yellow)

KNX: 76', Stávros Zarokóstas (Yellow)

TRM: 78', Ian Cameron (Yellow)

TRM: 79', Thabo Nare (Yellow)

KNX: 83', Nicola Rosamilia (Yellow)

About South Georgia Tormenta FC

Founded in 2015, South Georgia Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Competing in both the USL League One and the USL W League under the United Soccer League (USL), the club also runs a robust academy system in South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Tormenta FC's competitive roster includes local, national, and international players.

Since starting play in 2016, the club has quickly established itself as a top contender, first in USL League Two and later as a founding member of USL League One in 2019. In 2022, Tormenta FC secured its first championship titles in both the USL W League and USL League One.







