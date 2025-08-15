Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Richmond Kickers

Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC heads into its third match in a four-game away stretch, this time taking on Richmond Kickers in a rematch of the first game of the season. The stage is set for the Ibis to challenge the Kickers at City Stadium on Saturday, August 16, at 7:00 p.m. for three more points in the league table.

The previous encounter between these clubs saw Tormenta suffer a 4-2 defeat to Richmond, with midfielder Mason Tunbridge scoring a brace to open up his goalscoring tally for the season. Currently, the teams are level on points so far this season, both having acquired 17 points each.

Tormenta goes into the next match following an intense 3-3 draw against Westchester SC last Sunday. Tunbridge and forward Yaniv Bazini provided the three goals for the Ibis, two of which were from the English midfielder. As a result of contributing to all three goals in the Westchester game, Tunbridge earned his fourth Team of the Week honor of 2025.

Defender Gabriel Alves has proven to be a key asset when it comes to creating goal-scoring chances. So far, he has created 25 chances and assisted three goals in 19 appearances. The Brazilian defender also holds the team lead for most duels won and most interceptions, with 89 duels won and 19 interceptions total. The rematch against Richmond gives Alves the opportunity to link up with Tunbridge, Bazini and the rest of Tormenta's frontline to get an edge on the visitors.

The South Georgia squad will face two former Tormenta champions, midfielder Adrian Billhardt and goalkeeper Pablo Jara, on Saturday. Billhardt began with Tormenta FC 2 before earning a spot on the pro team where he played from 2021 to 2023, during which he helped the Ibis win its first piece of silverware. He joined Richmond Kickers in 2024, following a brief time spent with Detroit City FC. In between the posts, Pablo Jara spent five years with South Georgia's League One squad, where he recorded 30 clean sheets and led the club to its 2022 championship win.

Richmond's season has been similar to Tormenta's so far. With four wins, nine losses and five draws, the Kickers find themselves placed 13th in the league standings, only one spot above the Ibis. The Virginia side's most prominent goal-scoring assets have been Joshua Kirkland and Darwin Espinal, who have scored seven and six goals, respectively. The South Georgia squad will need to work hard to neutralize the Richmond attack and claim all three points in Saturday's match.

Following Saturday's match, Tormenta will take on the Chattanooga Red Wolves before returning home on Saturday, August 30, to face Forward Madison FC in more USL League One action. Mark your calendars and purchase your tickets now!

