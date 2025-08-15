Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Los Pájaros return to Bearcat Stadium to face the Chattanooga Red Wolves Saturday, August 16th at 7:30 PM CST.

The Return

Los Pájaros return home after a month-long stretch of away games. In their first game back, they face the same opponent who kicked off their five-match road run - Chattanooga Red Wolves. Back on July 16, the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw, with Texoma defender and captain Jordan Chavez scoring a wonder goal late to salvage a point for Los Pájaros. That match also saw a total of 10 yellow cards issued between both teams, along with three red cards handed to the Red Wolves.

Saturday's match will also mark the first of three games Los Pájaros will play over a seven-day span. Coach Forbes' squad has shown all season that depth is not a concern, with every player proving their readiness and ability to perform when called upon. With only 12 regular-season games remaining, it's time for Los Pájaros to solidify their position and secure a spot in the playoffs.

Red Wolves on the Hunt

Chattanooga Red Wolves enter this weekend's match flying high on an eight-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, with their last USL League One loss coming on June 21. This run of form has propelled them into second place in the current league standings.

Like Texoma, the Red Wolves play a fast, direct style. Their aim is to defend strongly and quickly turn defense into attack on the counter. This approach has paid off, as they currently rank second in total goals scored (30) and first in shot conversion rate (21%), despite sitting 12th in total shots taken (189).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Luke McCormick: The Englishman is coming off back-to-back games with a goal for Los Pájaros. McCormick's eye for goal and work rate have been crucial for Los Pájaros this season and will continue to play a big role for the remaining 12 games.

Ajmeer Spengler: 24-year-old Ajmeer Spengler has turned into one of the league's brightest prospects this season for his ability to score and his eye for assisting goals. Despite the Tampa native not being on the score sheet as of late, his impact for Los Pájaros is still felt. When out of possession, Spengler constantly fights and runs to win the ball back for his side, even going so far as to chase the opposition into his own 18-yard box.







