Kickers Host South Georgia Tormenta, Second of Three Matches

Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Back at Home: After two weeks away, the Richmond Kickers (4-8-4, 16 pts) return to City Stadium for a week full of matches! On Saturday, August 16, the Roos are slated to take on South Georgia Tormenta, followed by back-to-back matchups with One Knoxville after the away match in Tennessee had to be rescheduled to this Wednesday here at City. This Saturday kicks off at 7 p.m. for Back to School night! It will be the second time this season the Kickers will take on South Georgia. The last matchup opened the 2025 season and saw the Roos come away with a 4-2 win at South Georgia. Tormenta sits in 13th in the league with a 4-10-5 record and 17 points. As the playoffs loom, the Kickers will look to kick off this home stand well, and earn three points in front of their home crowd.

Challenging the Newcomers: For last weekend's match, the Kickers traveled up to Portland, Maine to take on, league newcomers, the Portland Hearts of Pine. The veteran backline, led by Marcelo Lage, featured lockdown performances from Klaidi Cela, Maxi Schenfeld, Richmond native Simon Fitch and Pablo Jara in goal. The foursome controlled what happened in the box, joined by 20-year-old Beckett Howell in the second half, and snagged a clean sheet with help in transitional moments from newly returned Darwin

Espinal and Nils Seufert. Espinal, Seufert and captain Dakota Barnathan led an otherwise fairly young Kickers attack to keep knocking. The Roos saw several great looks from 18-year-old Landon Johnson, and 23- and 24-year-olds Ryan Baer and Josh Kirkland. Subbing on for Espinal in the 65th minute, Adrian Billhardt brought new energy to the final 25, consistently building the counter attack with Chandler O'Dwyer and Kirkland, but just couldn't find the back of the net before the final whistle. Still, Richmond held Portland off in their own hometown and stole a point on the road.

Next Home Match: The Kickers host South Georgia Tormenta at City Stadium this Saturday for Back-to-School Night presented by Academy Sports and Outdoor. The match will feature 20% of youth outerwear, and a back to school drive supporting Communities in Schools of Chesterfield! All fans who bring donations for the drive will be entered to win a raffle featuring four tickets to 9/17 match and a Kickers prize pack! Get tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets!

Competition: USL League One

Date: August 16, 2025

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Location: City Stadium, Richmond, Va.

Forecast: 82/74F, Partly Cloudy

Promotion: Back to School Night

Broadcast TV: CBS 6.3. ESPN+

