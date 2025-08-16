WSC Edged 1-0 at Charlotte Friday Night
Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC News Release
Christian Chaney beat keeper Andrew Hammersley with a shot to the right corner just 20 minutes into the match, and the Charlotte Independence held on for a 1-0 win Friday night in Charlotte, dropping WSC to 3-9-7 in USL League One play on the season. WSC outshot The Independence 13-11 in the match and at times dominated possession time, but could not find their way past keeper Matt Levy, and were shutout for the third time in League play this season.
The loss gives Charlotte a sweep of the season series after a 3-2 win at WSC on May 11 in Mount Vernon. It ruined a homecoming of sorts for WSC Head Coach Dave Carton, who was instrumental in leading the Independence to multiple playoff appearances between 2008-2023.
WSC falls to 2-5-3 thus far on the road, and, removing the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane, the club has gone 0-7-3 overall, 0-4-3 in USL League One play, since their 2-1 road win at Forward Madison on June 18. WSC is 2-6-3 thus far against clubs currently in playoff spots this season. In matches where they have either outscored or matched goals with their opponent in the second half, the club was undefeated (2-0-4) before Friday's loss. Seven of the last 10 WSC w/l decisions have been decided by one goal, with WSC going 1-6-0 in those seven matches. Overall in USL League One play, WSC has had five matches decided by one goal, going 1-4-0 in the four this far.
They return home to face the Portland Hearts of Pine on Sunday, August 24.
WSC Edged 1-0 at Charlotte Friday Night
