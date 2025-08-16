Charlotte Gets Bounce Back Win over Westchester, 1-0

Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence picked up a big three points over Westchester SC Friday night, winning 1-0.

The victory is Charlotte's first in the league since June 15th. #99 Christian Chaney scored the lone goal in the 20th minute, tying him for second in the Golden Boot race with his ninth of the season. Friday's match marked Westchester's first time in franchise history playing in the Queen City and welcomed returns of former Jacks in the form of Head Coach Dave Carton and players #29 JC Obregon and #5 Joel Johnson.

After #28 Matt Levy made the first save of the match on Westchester's #66 Noah Powder, the Independence got the scoring started.

It developed from brilliant play through midfielder #6 Omar Ciss. The Senegalese beat his man on the sideline and whipped in a dangerous cross. It fell for Chaney, who settled it quickly and roofed it into the net to make it 1-0 in the 20th minute.

Westchester won the possession battle in the first half but did little to challenge Levy. The Jacks did well to silence Obregon, who leads the league with 10 goals. Center backs #4 Nick Spielman and #5 Javen Romero were all over the striker, making nothing easy and forcing him to play away from goal.

Before the break, Chaney was denied with second of the half remarkably twice. #21 Tumi Moshobane set up the striker in the 38th minute, but just before he could unload, #92 Kemar Lawrence made a fantastic tackle from behind.

In first half stoppage time, Chaney got in behind but his left-footed effort was stopped by a full-stretched #13 Andrew Hammersley, leaving Charlotte's top goal scorer looking to the heavens as the referee blew the halftime whistle.

Neither team created a strong scoring chance in the second stanza until the 72nd minute when Westchester thought they tied it. With Levy out of net, substitute #22 Stephen Payne fired a bouncing ball off the crossbar. The rocket came straight down off the bar, but landed on the line and stayed out.

Charlotte's best chance of the second half came through a substitute of their own, #13 Anton Sorenson. Sorenson got it on his favorite left foot, but Hammersley again full stretch denied him.

Westchester pushed hard for the equalizer in the six minutes of stoppage time. It was a clearance fest from Jacks' defenders Spielman, Romero, and substitute #3 Pele Ousmanou to keep Westchester off the board and give the Jacks a much-needed three points.

The Jacks will now prep for a mid-week contest at Union Omaha on Wednesday before heading west to take on Portland Hearts of Pine on Saturday.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the performance:

"Gritty for sure. I thought we started slowly in the first half and we kind of worked our way into the game. I thought we were very solid most of the first half, great to get the goal early, then obviously huge for us to maintain the lead. And for us to have this defensive performance against a team that scores a lot of goals is a huge plus."

Jeffries on keeping a clean sheet:

"I think the 92% of the week was focused on the defending side. I thought defensively we were pretty tuned in. I thought we moved in close spaces better than we have in past days. We managed crosses pretty well for the most part. Then most importantly, I thought we managed counters really well, we really didn't give away any good counter opportunities and I thought that was important in the win."

Nick Spielman on bouncing back after last week's match:

"It was very important to get a good defensive outing and honestly just getting a win. We've been in a slump but we knew the quality in the group and knew we had to get back to the basics to win the game. Each every one of us worked for each other and ultimately that led us to a much-needed 1-0 win."

Christian Chaney on finding the scoresheet once again:

"Obviously it feels good. It's a feeling that I missed. It's a feeling that I came to the club looking for. It's a feeling that strikers have. Sometimes we go through spells where the ball is just not falling, so these are the moments where you just rely on the team around you, you allowing your boys to have your back, and I just try to do what I can to help play the game in a positive manner."







United Soccer League One Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.