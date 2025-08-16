Tormenta FC Signs 18-Year-Old Defender Keaton Pray

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC defender Keaton Pray

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC defender Keaton Pray(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announced today the signing of 18-year-old defender Keaton Pray to its 2025 USL League One, pending league and federation approval. The 6-foot-3 defender is available for selection starting tonight versus the Richmond Kickers.

"Keaton is an exciting young prospect, and we feel as though he can add a great deal to this squad of talented players," Tormenta FC Interim Head Coach Mark McKeever commented on the new signing. "The young man has a tremendous opportunity to learn from the experienced players in this team. I have no doubt he will continue to push the lads in his respective position to be better. We are excited to have him on board and we know that Ian Cameron has a fantastic eye for talent, so I'm very excited that I get the opportunity to watch Keaton's journey and growth from day one of him signing his academy contract."

Pray joins Tormenta FC from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where he has been developing since 2022. A standout on the U19 Boys Elite team, Pray was recently selected to represent IMG Academy at the prestigious Generation Adidas Cup, one of the country's top youth tournaments.

"Any success and celebration that comes my way, is the direct result of the support I have received from my parents, coaches and trainers that have helped me get to where I am," Pray said. "My goal is to come in and make an impact to help Tormenta make a run to the playoffs. I'm beyond excited and thankful to have landed this opportunity in Statesboro."

Tormenta FC continues its road stretch tonight, Saturday, August 16, against the Richmond Kickers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The team then travels to face the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Saturday, August 23, before returning home to host Forward Madison FC on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the August 30 match are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

Images from this story







United Soccer League One Stories from August 16, 2025

Tormenta FC Signs 18-Year-Old Defender Keaton Pray - South Georgia Tormenta FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.