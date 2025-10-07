Conor Doyle, Niall Reid-Stephen Named to Team of the Week

Published on October 7, 2025

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Niall Reid-Stephen and midfielder Conor Doyle have been named to the USL League One Team of the Week. This is Doyle's first Team of the Week appearance of the season and Reid-Stephen's sixth after their performances against Westchester SC this past Friday.

In Tormenta's 3-1 victory over Westchester, Tormenta's captain Doyle scored his first goal of the season. Just before the first half, Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini served the ball back into the six-yard box to find Doyle. The midfielder calmly placed the ball past the goalkeeper, giving Tormenta a 2-1 lead. Doyle achieved 80% passing accuracy, 100% in both aerial duels won and tackles won during this match.

In Friday's match, Reid-Stephen scored a brace for the second consecutive game this season. In the 11th minute, the Barbadian received the ball from defender Makel Rasheed, burying it into the net to give the Ibis a 1-0 lead. In the 46th minute, Reid-Stephen extended the lead to 3-1, scoring from inside the box. The Bardadian International now has 12 league goals, which puts him into contention for the USL League One Golden Boot, just two shy of the lead.

The South Georgia Squad will be on the road for the next two matches against Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday, Oct. 11, and Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday, Oct. 18. The Ibis will return home for its final match of the regular season against Texoma FC on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m.







