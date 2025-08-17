Forward Madison FC Draw with FC Naples at Home

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison secured another point tonight

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka, #6 Murphy Jr., #10 Mesias (Boyce 71'), #11 Garcia (Viader 71'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (Sousa 84'), #24 Bartman (McLaughlin 71'), #70 Dourado (Galindrez 83'), #77 Brown

SUBS: Lapsley, Ereku

NAP: #9 Henderlong, #23 Ferrin (Garrett 65'), #30 Cerro (Pasnik 88'), #22 Prpa (O'Connor 65'), #21 Torrellas, #8 Heckenberg, #3 Cisneros, #2 Evans, #25 Dengler, #4 Glasser, #1 Delgado

SUBS: Ritondale, Bachstein, Serrano, Sulia

Match Action

Tonight's match started off quickly with Forward winning a dangerous free kick in the 3' but Dourado's header went just over the bar. The match wore on fairly evenly with both teams making runs into their opposing thirds, with Forward maintaining the majority of possession. Forward had a good look in the 23' when Murphy Jr. took a shot on frame but it was saved by the Naples keeper. Bernd came to the rescue in the 26' coming off his line to snatch a ball headed goalwards. Things started to get chippy around the 33' when Mesias went down near the top of the box and no call was made. Mesias and Murphy Jr. both saw yellows from the referee for dissent following the no-call. Brown won a free kick in the 35' in a dangerous area that Crull nearly put away. The pressure continued from the Mingos as Garcia ripped a shot that was pushed just wide for a Mingos corner. Another free kick for Madison was won in the 37' as tensions continued to mount from both sides. Dourado had an incredible chance in the 43' that deflected out for a corner. Nothing came from the corner but Dourado took on the keeper one on one in the 45' but was called offside. Schipmann came up with an incredible save in the 46' keeping the match level going into the break.

The second half started off with turbulence. A yellow was issued to Nico Brown in the 54' as the fans, team and coaching staff got extremely heated with calls by the referees. Play went on relatively evenly from there. Forward had another shot in the 74' but it was scooped up by the Naples keeper. Ramos nearly put one into the back of the net in the 87' with a header off of a corner but it went just wide. Another opportunity for Forward went asking in the 88' when McLaughlin put another shot just off the mark. Madison continued to apply the pressure on offense, keeping the ball in Naples' half. However, despite maintaining the majority of possession, outshooting Naples 13 shots to 7, and outpassing them 432 completed passes to 324, the match ended in a 0-0 draw with both teams splitting the points.

Goal Summary

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD- Murphy Jr. (33')

Yellow, MAD- Mesias (33')

Yellow, MAD- Brown (54')

Yellow, MAD- Bench, Glaeser (57')

Yellow, NAP- Garrett (79')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC hosts Spokane Velocity on August 21st at Breese Stevens Field on Thursday at 7pm.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 16, 2025

