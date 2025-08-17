Defeat at Home

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (5-6-8, 21 Points) lost in a hard-fought game against Chattanooga Red Wolves (9-7-2, 34 Points).

Match Recap

Goal 9' - Declan Watters (CHA)

Yellow Card 52' - Ajmeer Spangler (TXO)

Yellow Card 55' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Substitution 65' - Aaron Lombardi & Greyson Mercer & Zahir Vazquez- ON; Matthew Bently & Pedro Hernadez & Omar Hernadez- OFF (CHA)

Substitution 68' - Diego Pepi & JP Jones- ON; Lamin Jawneh & Brandon McManus - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 74' - Brandon McManus (TXO)

Substitution 79' - Brayan Padilla- ON; Preston Kilwien- OFF (TXO)

Substitution 81' - Owen Green- ON; Omar Gomez - OFF (CHA)

Yellow Card 82' - Owen Green (CHA)

Yellow Card 87' - Declan Watters (TXO)

Fighting Hard

Los Pájaros started their return to Bearcat Stadium in unpleasant fashion, conceding a goal from a set piece scored by Red Wolves defender Declan Watters, giving the away side the early 1-0 lead. Texoma began to fight back, dominating possession after going down. The Red Wolves' defense stayed strong as Texoma struggled to find goal scoring opportunities. Midfielder Ajmeer Spengler had the best chance late in the half for Los Pájaros, his shot tipped over the bar by the Red Wolves' goalie.

Early in the second half, the Red Wolves won a penalty kick, forcing Javier Garcia to face another penalty kick in USL League One play, his fourth since earning the starting spot in May. "La Javineta" did not back down and once again came up big for Texoma, making a 3rd consecutive save on penalty kicks. Texoma kept mounting pressure on the Chattanooga defense as substitute Diego Pepi had the best chance for the home side in the 90th minute, beating multiple defenders inside the box and narrowly sending the shot over the bar. Despite their best efforts, Los Pájaros were unable to find that equalizing goal, and they lost their first game back from the road trip.

Defensive Standoff

This match was a faceoff between two teams that play a very similar style of play. Besides Chattanooga's set piece goal, neither side could break down the other's strong defensive structure in open play. The early goal favoured the away side, allowing them to absorb pressure and focus on defense the entire night.

Schedule Pile Up

Tonight marked the 2nd of 6 matches during August. This long stretch of matches will signal the beginning of the end to the inaugural season for Texoma FC, as only 11 regular-season matches remain, with every point being crucial in the race for the playoffs. Texoma currently sit 8th place in the USL League One standing, still actively in the playoff hunt.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to face AV Alta, on August 20th. Kickoff is at 7 pm CST.







