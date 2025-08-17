Mensah's Late Volley Secures Road Point for Greenville

Lancaster, CA - In a hard-fought and physical clash, Greenville Triumph SC came away with a 1-1 draw against AV Alta on Saturday night, extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

The home side struck first in the 23rd minute, when Jerry Desdunes chipped a clever ball over Triumph goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg and into the top corner to put Alta ahead. Greenville struggled to find rhythm in the first half but came alive after the break, creating a wave of chances. Still, AV Alta goalkeeper Carlos Avilez stood firm while Greenville's finishing lacked sharpness.

Finishing out the match with 16 shots, Greenville's persistence paid off in the 83rd minute. Off a well-placed corner, Ropapa Mensah rifled a full-body volley into the net to level the score and earn his first regular season goal with the Triumph. Five minutes later, Alta thought they had reclaimed the lead, only for the goal to be ruled offside.

The 1-1 result keeps Greenville in seventh place in the USL League One standings at 6-8-6, holding their spot just above the playoff line. Next, the Triumph will shift focus to cup play, traveling to Indiana for Wednesday night's Jägermeister Knockout Rounds against Indy Eleven-where they'll represent League One as the lone remaining club in the interleague competition.







