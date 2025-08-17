USL W League to Launch in Madison in 2026

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Big Top Events LLC, the owner of Forward Madison FC announced today that the Club has secured the rights to a USL W League franchise, scheduled to begin play in May of 2026. The new club will be temporarily known as USL W League Madison. The Club will have its own brand separate from Forward Madison FC, built by and for its community to be announced later this year. USL W League Madison has started to collect name submissions and will conduct community led focus groups to develop the brand and crest of the Club.

With this announcement, Madison will look to continue to push the boundaries of women's soccer in the United States. With over 90 USL W League teams across the nation, Madison is proud to add another pathway for women in the sport, offering a platform for the best college players in the nation to prepare for their professional careers. With the W League collaborating with key stakeholders and organizations in the women's game to collectively advance women's soccer, the belief is that the more opportunities there are for women's players to compete at a high level, the better. The W League is focused on developing the next wave of elite women's soccer talent to support the growth of soccer at all levels, and Madison is thrilled to become another hub for this advancement.

"This day is long overdue in Madison. Our ownership group is excited to be bringing women's soccer to this great women's sports City," Chief Operating Officer and Partner, Conor Caloia said. "While we have not abandoned the goal of bringing professional women's soccer to Madison, we did not want to sit on the sidelines any longer. We think the USL W League is a great launch point and we will see what the future holds. As the dad of a girl playing soccer, we take pride in the fact that we will be creating a step in the pathway to becoming a professional soccer player in Madison. We would like to thank Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the Common Council and the City of Madison Parks Department for their continued support in making this possible."

"The City of Madison is happy to partner with Big Top Events to make history by bringing the brand new USL W League team to Madison," said Madison Mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway. "I'm glad we can provide more women's sports in our community and more entertainment and activity in downtown Madison."

With several key pieces in place, the Club continues to build momentum on laying the foundation for a strong start in 2026. The Club is currently conducting a national search to identify its first Sporting Director and Head Coach.

USL W League Madison is appreciative of its inaugural Founding Partners that have committed to supporting the launch of women's soccer in Madison:

Hummel, official kit and apparel provider

Dairyland Insurance, front of kit partner

UW Credit Union, kit sleeve partner

Trustage, training and travel gear partner

Exact Sciences, community partner

Bubbl'r, official beverage partner

The W League currently has 23 clubs in the Central Conference that Madison will compete in with the season kicking off in May and wrapping in July. Season ticket deposits are now being accepted at the cost of $45 and include the title of founding member. The first 500 inaugural season ticket members will also receive an exclusive "Founding Member" scarf and yard sign with their deposit. Fans who aren't able to support in-person will be able to stream all USL W matches on SportsEnginePlay.com.

"As a soccer-mom and a member of the Flock, I've seen firsthand how amazing the Madison soccer community can be," said Forward Madison FC supporter, Kristen Nelson. "But this moment hits different. With a women's team coming to Breese Stevens Field, we're giving our daughters something we never had. They'll be able to see themselves reflected in the beautiful game right here in their own city. We're ready to show up with the same loud, vibrant, and unwavering support for this team from day one."

More about the USL W League: The USL W League is a pre-professional women's soccer league which kicked off in May 2022. It serves as the nation's premier pre-professional league developing the next generation of women's soccer talent both on and off the field. The USL W League strives to use women's soccer as a force for societal good by creating a national platform to increase opportunity, gender equity, and career development.

"Madison's expansion into the W League is a powerful step toward creating more high-quality playing opportunities in the state," said Joel Nash, United Soccer League SVP of Youth and Pre-Professional Properties. "The club's dedication to developing local talent is matched by an excited and strong fan base. This expansion will only deepen the club's ties to the community, and we're thrilled to see Madison join the league next summer."

Season ticket deposits and team name submissions are now being accepted on the Madison W League website here. Team name entries must be submitted no later than September 1 of this year with the club's intent to launch its official brand this Fall.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019 and have made a name

for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.