Tormenta FC Defeats Richmond Kickers 3-2

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC battles theRichmond Kickers

RICHMOND, Va. - South Georgia Tormenta FC secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory on the road Saturday night in an intense matchup against the Richmond Kickers. Mason Tunbridge, Gabriel Cabral and Niall Reid-Stephen were tonight's heroes, all scoring to help Tormenta earn three points in the league standings.

Notably, midfielder Aaron Walker also made his 150th USL League One appearance tonight, becoming just the sixth player in league history to reach the milestone.

Tormenta struck first in the 19th minute, as English midfielder Mason Tunbridge was taken down in the box after a driving run. He converted the penalty with confidence to give Tormenta FC a 1-0 lead.

In the 31st minute, Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Cabral notched his first league goal of the season and second overall. After a well-weighted pass from Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini took a deflection, Cabral arrived in stride and calmly placed his shot just past Pablo Jara's gloves to the left netting.

Goalkeeper Austin Pack came up big tonight, making five total saves throughout the match, including an electric save in the 38th minute and another quick reflex block in stoppage time to deny a close-range opportunity.

Richmond pulled one back in the 40th minute, scoring from close range off a corner, and Tormenta went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

The hosts equalized in the 70th minute, but Tormenta responded quickly. In the 73rd minute, Barbadian forward Niall Reid-Stephen nutmegged the keeper to restore the lead. It marked his eighth goal of the year and fifth in regular-season play.

South Georgia Tormenta FC will now travel to face the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Saturday, August 23, before returning home to host Forward Madison FC on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 3-2 Richmond Kickers

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Callum Stretch, Makel Rasheed, Jackson Kasanzu, Gabriel Alves, Conor Doyle ©, Gabriel Cabral, Mason Tunbridge, Niall Reid-Stephen, Yaniv Bazini

RIC Starting XI: Pablo Jara, Simon Fitch, Maximiliano Schenfeld, Marcelo Lage, Klaidi Cela, Dakota Barnathan ©, Chandler O'Dwyer, Nils Seufert, Darwin Espinal, Landon Johnson, Joshua Kirkland

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 19', Mason Tunbridge (penalty kick)

TRM: 31', Gabriel Cabral

RIC: 40', Klaidi Cela

RIC: 70', Darwin Espinal (assisted by Emiliano Terzaghi)

TRM: 73', Niall Reid-Stephen (assisted by Handwalla Bwana)

Misconduct Summary:

RIC: 18', Dakota Barnathan (Yellow)

TRM: 44', Callum Stretch (Yellow)

TRM: 84', Oscar Jimenez (Yellow)

RIC: 89', Emiliano Terzaghi (Yellow)

RIC: 90+', Beckett Howell (Yellow)

