Richmond Kickers Fall 2-3 to South Georgia Tormenta, Splitting Season Series

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







The Richmond Kickers (4-10-5, 17 pts) fell 2-3 to South Georgia Tormenta (5-10-5, 20 pts) Saturday night at City Stadium. Klaidi Cela found the first Kickers goal - his first of the season - while Darwin Espinal buried the second.

The Kickers pushed early, Marcelo Lage found Josh Kirkland on the run as he broke through the line but he couldn't gain control in time and Austin Pack scooped it up. Tormenta pushed in response and received a corner as Fitch and Lage shut an attempt down up the left wing in the eleventh. Lage would clear the ball in from the corner as well, sending a header towards half field.

Tormenta was awarded a penalty as the Kickers looked to stop a charging attacker in the nineteenth minute. The attempt was buried and found the visiting team the first point on the night. Tormenta sent a long ball trying to break through again in the 23rd but Pablo stepped well off his line and corralled the loose ball with ease. The visitors pushed again though and broke through for a second time in the 31st.

The Kickers earned a corner in the 40th minute. Maxi Schenfeld stepped up to take it, sending a beautiful ball right onto the head of Klaidi Cela. Cela met it with precision and sent it back towards the front post but a defender knocked it out and back to Cela's feet. The center back didn't hesitate and proceeded to bury his first of the season to cut the Tormenta lead in half.

The Kickers earned a free kick in the 45th minute. Nils Seufert stepped up to take it direct but the shot slipped just over the cross bar. Seconds later, Espinal won the ball back off a misplay from their keeper, he set up Kirkland in the box who looked to go around Pack but the Tormenta keeper got a hand to it at the last second. The put-back from Landon Johnson went just outside the top corner.

After subbing on, Adrian Billhardt made a gorgeous tackle to win the ball just before the half line in the 52nd minute. He and Seufert exchanged quick passes before finding Fitch on the wing. Fitch sent it back in and Dakota Barnathan took a strike on the run but the attempt went wide.

The Kickers continued to build, looking for the equalizer. Lage led the push, helping to distribute. Working straight up the field through the middle of the pitch, Lage found Barnathan who found Terzaghi. A classic back heel flick from Emi found Espinal on the run through and - playing his first full 90 since his return - Espinal buried a wide open attempt past Pack.

The Kickers return to the City Stadium pitch Wednesday and Saturday as they take on One Knoxville in both matches. Each match will kick off at 7 pm.







