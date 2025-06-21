Last Minute Goal Sinks Jacks Against Texoma FC

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - A 97th goal stood as the difference as Charlotte Independence's late comeback was not enough against Texoma FC.

#2 Fabrice Ngah and Christian Chaney scored the goals as part of Charlotte's second half comeback.

The last time Texoma and Charlotte faced off on May 3, Charlotte staged a stunning second half comeback, pulling off a 4-3 victory. This game rivaled that one very closely.

The Independence had the first attempt of the game. #17 Clay Dimick lifted a lovely ball to the back post for #9 Jon Bakero, but the Spaniard could not keep his try under the crossbar.

It was a strong first half from the Jacks. The Independence marginally won the possession battle and had the ball for a good portion of the half in Texoma territory.

#15 Rafael Jauregui challenged Texoma goalkeeper #13 Javier Garcia's position in the 41st minute, nearly clipping a cross over the aggressive goalkeeper.

Texoma did not have much in the Charlotte half, but two minutes prior to halftime, a half-chance was there for #8 Luke McCormick. However, just before the attacker could bury a back-post cross, #2 Fabrice Ngah swept it away.

One more attack in the 45th minute from the hosts and they found the breakthrough before halftime. #10 Ajmeer Spengler, who scored the last time these teams met, broke past Ngah and fired into the roof of the net to give Texoma the lead going into the break.

Bakero had the first try of the second half in the 49th minute. #99 Christian Chaney slipped him, but Bakero's strike soared high.

#20 Solomon Asante had a good chance from the top of the box two minutes later, but similar to Bakero, put it over the bar.

#28 Matt Levy made a strong save in the 61st minute as Texoma hit on the counterattack.

Texoma extended their lead in the 67th minute. After Texoma countered quickly, McCormick got on the end of a deflected pass behind Charlotte's defense and buried it.

Charlotte got one back in the 77th minute. Ngah, who made Week 15 Team of the Week, buried the loose ball in the box to score his third goal in four games.

Charlotte poured on the pressure late. #11 Bachir Ndiaye rattled the goal post in the 87th minute, inches from tying the game with a left-footed strike.

Similar to last time these two met, a decisive penalty kick was called super late in the match. Just after hitting the post, Ndiaye was taken down within the box, giving Chaney a golden chance to tie it from the spot.

Chaney delivered the goods, marking another trademark Independence comeback and tying the game at two in the 92nd minute.

In stunning fashion in the 97th minute, Texoma won it. The hosts countered, centered to the top of the box to Asante, and he managed to find the bottom corner past Levy's outstretched gloves.

The match ended that way, with Texoma claiming victory 3-2 in another thrilling match between the two sides.

QUOTES:

Clay Dimick on tonight's game:

"It's obviously really frustrating for us because we believe inside our locker room that we are miles better than the performance we put out tonight. Now it's about sticking together and getting back to our best this week."

Bachir Ndiaye on the result:

"I think in the first half they frustrated us a bit with their shape in the and we struggled to find a solution. Despite them getting the second goal, it was nice to see us show resilience which we've been doing all season so far, just unfortunate with the end result."







