Triumph Snap Winless Streak with 3-1 Statement Win over Chattanooga

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC (June 21, 2025)- On a night that saw the Greenville Triumph unveil its new Classic Kit, the squad turned in a determined performance to secure a 3-1 comeback victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves at Paladin Stadium on Saturday. Aerial goals from Leo Castro, Toby Sims and Zeke Soto led the charge in Greenville's comeback win after the club went down 0-1 early. The result broke Greenville's 8-match winless streak in league play.

Match Highlight: https://wsc-sports.video/paujz

Coming off a narrow 1-0 road loss in Charlotte last weekend, the Triumph looked to reset and reassert themselves in front of a home crowd. However, an early defensive miscommunication put them behind just 12 minutes into the match, when Chattanooga's Pedro Hernandez pounced on a loose touch from Zane Bubb and slotted it home to make it 1-0. Despite the setback, Greenville responded with grit. Rodrigo Robles nearly found the equalizer in the 22nd minute with a strong header on goal, only for the Chattanooga keeper Ricardo Jerez to make a crucial save. The Triumph's attacking rhythm continued to build. Their efforts were finally rewarded in the 27th minute when midseason addition Toby Sims curled a cross into the box and Leo Castro met it with a glancing header to the far post, tying the match at 1-1. Before the break, Chevon Marsh nearly gave Greenville the lead after a dazzling run down the right flank, but his shot ricocheted off the post and out, to send both teams into the locker rooms deadlocked 1-1.

The Triumph came out of the break on the front foot. In the 45th minute, Leo Castro tested the keeper with a quick first-touch shot, followed by another look just three minutes later that soared just over the bar. Greenville took the lead in the 54th minute off a well-executed corner. Connor Evans delivered a pinpoint corner kick to the head of Rodrigo Robles who then connected to Toby Sims on the back post. Sims rose up and nodded the ball in for his first Triumph goal to make it 2-1. Pedro Hernandez nearly equalized for Chattanooga with a shot over the bar in the 66th minute, and Sims came close to bagging a brace with another header in the 69th that clanged off the crossbar. Greenville sealed the match in the 76th minute with a beautiful sequence. Ben Zakowski delivered a precise ball into space for Chapa Herrera, who took a touch and curled a perfect cross to the back post where Zeke Soto lunged forward and buried a header for his first professional goal-stretching the Triumph lead to 3-1 and sealing the match for the Triumph.

"I've loved being here...I've been here about a month now and it's a great group, great club," said defender, Toby Sims. "The guys made me feel welcome from day one, and that always helps when you come into a new team. It's nice to get a goal, it's nice to chip in, but the team performance tonight shows what we can do. We've been putting in the performances but it's not been dropping for us recently, so hopefully getting that three points helps us turn things around. We've got to move on to next week and perform the same and get the same result hopefully."

With the win, Greenville improved its league record to 3-6-4. The Triumph return to action at home on Saturday, June 28, when they host Miami FC at Paladin Stadium for the next match in the group stage of the Jagermeister Cup. Greenville will look to build upon its last Cup match, an upset victory over perennial USL Championship contender, Charleston.







