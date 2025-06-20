Jägermeister Cup Heats Up as Greenville Hosts Miami

June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph SC return to action Friday, June 28 for a USL Jägermeister Cup group stage matchup against USL Championship side, Miami FC. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM at Furman University's Paladin Stadium in one of the most important matches of the season for the Triumph.

Currently sitting fifth in the Group 6 with a 1-1-0 Cup record, Greenville will look to gain ground as they take on group leaders Miami FC (1-0-1). With a win, Greenville would place themselves in a strong position to advance to the knockout rounds of the tournament. Unlike regular USL League One fixtures, Jägermeister Cup results don't count toward league standings-but the competition it marks the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own inter-league cup.

Friday's match carries an extra layer of familiarity for Triumph fans, as former Greenville standout Allen Gavilanes returns to town in a Miami FC jersey. Gavilanes played in 92 matches for the Triumph from 2021-2023, recording eight goals and logging over 6,100 minutes during his time in green and blue.

Off the field, the evening will feature a Health and Wellness Night theme. A lineup of community-focused vendors will be on site to engage fans, share resources, and offer giveaways, including:

The Little Gym

MADabolic Greenville

Optimal Self MD

Advanced Dermatology

HM Meal Prep

Core Grow Strong

Fleet Feet Greenville

Supreme Nutrition

Fans arriving early can also snag a free Triumph team flag, available at entry gates while supplies last.

With summer heating up and tournament stakes on the line, this Jägermeister Cup showdown is one you won't want to miss. Tickets are available now, and be sure to check our Ticket Deals page for extra savings when buying ahead!







