Mohamed to Remain with Hearts Through Remainder of 2025 Season

June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine have signed fullback Mo Mohamed through the remainder of the 2025 season, the team announced today.

Mohamed was signed to a 25-day contract on May 23, and the team converted that to a season-long contract effective June 16. He has appeared in three matches for Hearts, playing 103 minutes and scoring the fourth and final goal in a 4-2 upset win over Detroit City FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Mohamed, from Portland, Ore., previously played for Timbers 2 in MLS Next Pro. He appeared in two matches for Timbers 2 this season, playing a total of 156 minutes against Ventura County and Colorado Rapids 2.

In 2024, Mohamed helped lead Seattle University to a record sixth Western Athletic Conference title, alongside Hearts forward Titus Washington, who provided an assist in the Redhawks' 3-0 championship game win against San Jose State University. Mohamed earned a place on the WAC All-Tournament Team for his efforts, and was also named Second Team All-WAC after starting all 18 matches and scoring one goal while registering two assists. His 10 career assists are good for sixth all-time in school history, tied with former Union Omaha and Memphis 901 FC forward Noe Meza.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 20, 2025

Mohamed to Remain with Hearts Through Remainder of 2025 Season - Portland Hearts of Pine

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.