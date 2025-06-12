Triumph Fail to Capitalize against Shorthanded Omaha

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Omaha, NE - The Greenville Triumph fell to Union Omaha on the road Thursday night 1-0 despite playing the final third of the match up a man. A costly defensive error in the first half proved to be the only goal on the night, as Greenville failed to find the back of the net and turn the match in their favor.

The opening minutes set the tone for a high-energy clash, with Omaha pressing forward aggressively. In the 16th minute, it looked like the breakthrough would first come from Greenville when Rodrigo Robles found himself with a golden opportunity in front of goal-but his effort went wide, leaving points on the board.

Greenville's promising start took a turn in the 40th minute when defender Zane Bubb inadvertently tipped a ball into his own net, gifting Omaha the lead. The goal gave the home side a surge of confidence, allowing them to control possession through the remainder of the half.

Looking to spark a comeback, Greenville made personnel changes at halftime, but the edge they needed remained elusive. A lifeline appeared in the 59th minute when Omaha's Marco Milanese was shown a second yellow card, reducing the hosts to 10 men.

Despite the man advantage, Greenville couldn't capitalize. Their best chance came off the head of Leo Castro, whose blistering effort took a deflection and seemed destined to level the score-until Omaha goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu came up with a crucial save to preserve the 1-0 lead.

The loss drops Greenville to 2-5-4 on the season and 10th in a tightly contested USL League One table. As the team regroups, they'll have to make a quick turnaround ahead of Sunday's road match versus Charlotte Independence.







