Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Greenville Triumph Sc

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







There's a whole lot going on for just the second home match at Werner Park here in 2025 for Los Búhos. On the pitch, the Owls are coming off a win against rivals Forward Madison that was powered by a ridiculous strike from Isidro Martinez. The midfielder made SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays for a goal taken from the center circle. While the Owls will turn their gazes to another longtime rival, off the pitch sees 311 Night festivities that include a co-branded jersey (which will be worn on the pitch by the team) and 311 lead singer Nick Hexum performing a short acoustic set afterwards.

ABOUT GREENVILLE TRIUMPH SC

The history between these two clubs runs deep. In Union Omaha's first two seasons, their USL League One Finals opponent was Greenville; however, only one of those matches would be played. The 2020 League One championship would be awarded to the Triumph on points-per-game after COVID-19 struck the Owls, while 2021 would see Omaha take revenge with a 3-0 victory for their first title.

It's continued right up to the present day, with both fanbases trading a wrestler's championship belt based on who wins the most recent matchup. Each club will have something in this matchup lodged in recent memory as well: for Greenville, it's their 2-1 loss in the playoff semifinals last season, while Omaha are looking to atone for their 3-0 thrashing at Greenville's hands in this year's season opener. Of course, the need for a win stretches beyond simply this matchup, with each team currently sitting outside the playoffs (albeit early in the season). While the Triumph have lost players like 2024 USL League One Player of the Year Lyam MacKinnon, Leo Castro and his six goals have slightly eased the pain of such departures.

NICK HEXUM: LIVE AT WERNER PARK

311 lead singer and Union Omaha minority owner Nick Hexum will be at Werner Park for 311 Night!

The headliner to his appearance is Hexum's performance post-match. After the final whistle, make your way to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar to catch a short acoustic set by Nick Hexum starting around 9:30. Hexum will be playing a mix of 311 and solo songs for fans, with accompaniment on percussion by our own team president Martie Cordaro. This performance is free for those with a match ticket, meaning that you will need a ticket to the match in order to attend his set.

You can also catch Nick pre-match from 6:20 to 6:40 by Gate 1, where he will be signing autographs for fans before joining the Omaha Parliament Supporters Group's march to the berm. If you have any 311 merch, such as our UO x 311 co-branded items, this is a great chance to get them signed! As that is a very limited time, Hexum will also be signing for fans after his post-match performance.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 4:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Owls swag, including a limited supply of our co-branded 311 jerseys and scarves!

NETTING

Due to Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole. Unfortunately, these nets cannot be taken down for our matches.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 4:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available in all charged lots.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Raising Canes & BlueCross BlueShield of Nebraska, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Thursday, June 12th, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Greenville Triumph SC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvGVL







United Soccer League One Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.