Match Preview: Spokane Velocity FC vs. FMFC

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC is headed to Washington to take on top of the table club, Spokane Velocity.

The Mingos look to bounce back after falling 0-1 to Omaha last weekend at home. Despite the loss and a squad that continues to be riddled with injury, Forward showed great progress with sparks of scoring opportunities coming from great link-up play between the midfield and newcomer, Lucca Dourado. If the 'Gos can find a way to capitalize on these chances, they'll be in good shape.

FMFC VS. OMAHA RECAP

The Mingos had a strong start out of the gate with an early chance that resulted in a corner. Forward had Omaha on their heels again in the 13' minute forcing a save from Nuhu. Unfortunately, Omaha was able to find a goal on the break off of the foot of former Mingo, Isidro Martinez, in the 14'. Newcomer, Lucca Dourado, injected life into the FMFC offense with several fantastic looks in the first half including a screamer in the 27' that forced another big save from the Omaha keeper. Forward's Chris Garcia had another chance to take the 'Gos level in the 33' with a shot just in front of goal that Nuhu's kept out once again with a last-second reaction. The Mingos continued to knock on the door with another chance in the 36' that was pushed just over the cross bar. FMFC keeper, Bernd Schipmann, had some late-half heroics with a huge save in the 40' Another massive chance went asking for the Mingos in the 41' with a well-placed ball that just couldn't find the back of the net. Forward kept the pressure on all the way up to the halftime whistle with another huge chance in stoppage time that, again, went just over the bar. Barring the Omaha goal, the Mingos dominated the first half with 67% possession and out-performed Omaha in total shots (10-7), big chances created (1-0), corners won (2-0) and passes completed (248-127).

The second half started off just as fiery as the first with a yellow card shown to Omaha's Owusu in the 48' leading to a freekick for Forward in a dangerous area. Forward wasn't able to convert on the freekick but continued to apply the pressure creating more chances in the box. Schipmann came up huge again in the 53' with another massive save for the Mingos. Forward never took their foot off the gas and had another big chance in the 65' with a shot that ricocheted off the post. FMFC continued to fight hard on both sides of the ball, despite going down a man in the 89', including a stoppage time rip from John Murphy Jr that was saved by Nuhu. Despite clearly being the stronger side and controlling the pace, tempo and majority of possession of the match, The Mingos weren't able to find their comeback by the final whistle.

Despite the continued struggle with injury, Forward Madison FC will continue their fight to get back to winning ways with plenty of the season yet to play.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos travel to top of the table Spokane Velocity.

Match the Intensity of Spokane: Forward Madison needs to bring the energy traveling away to a tough-to-break-down Spokane side. They will need to be relentless in the press.

Be Defensively Sound: The margins between win, draw and loss have been razor thin for the Mingos. Minimizing the smallest mistakes and lapses against one of the best scoring teams in the league will be important for the Mingos to come back from the road trip with a result.

Take the chances given: After a tremendous offensive showing against Omaha with 13 shots and six on target, the Mingos need to continue to take chances at goal. One of those will go in right????

SNAPSHOT: #SPKvMAD

Saturday, June 14th, 2025

9:00 pm CST kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

WATCH LIVE

Official Watch Party: The Green Room Public House

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

MAD: 1-2-6

SPK: 6-1-4







