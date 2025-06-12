Goalkeeper Javier Garcia Voted USL League One Player of the Month for May

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN,TX - USL League One announced that Texoma FC goalkeeper Javier Garcia has been voted USL League One Player of the Month for the month of May.

The 27-year-old joined Los Pájaros in March of this year but didn't make his first league start until May, where he has enjoyed a terrific run of form. Garcia made 12 saves with a save percentage of 92.1%, only allowing 1 goal and keeping 2 shut outs in May. His goalkeeping heroics saw him named in the USL League One Team of the Week twice as well as earning back-to-back Save of the Week honors.

"I'm happy to see Javi getting the recognition to highlight just how well he's done over the course of this month" said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. "He very much deserves the plaudits. I'm really proud of what he's achieved so far. There's a lot more to achieve but the most important thing is that Texoma FC players are getting recognized and hopefully this will be the first of many for Javi."

Garcia started the month making his USL League One debut away from home against AV Alta, keeping a clean sheet, Texoma FC's first of the season. He continued his good run of form in Los Pájaros first ever win, making 5 saves on the night against reigning champions Union Omaha. The McAllen native capped off the month with his second clean sheet of the season, making 3 saves against Greenville Triumph.

"I'm very honored to have been chosen as the May Player of the Month. I'm grateful to God and everyone who continues to support me" said Garcia. " Getting my first start in May gave me the opportunity to make an impact on the team and help us get results, which in turn led us to our first clean sheet against AV Alta and first win against Union Omaha, achievements I'm very proud of."

Texoma FC return to Bearcat Stadium to face South Georgia Tormenta Saturday, June 14. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.







