Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Charlotte Independence

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







Charlotte, NC - Los Pájaros face off against Charlotte Independence at American Legion Stadium, Saturday, August 2nd at 6 PM CST. Watch the game live on ESPN+.

Return to the League

Los Pájaros will return to USL League One play for the first time in two and a half weeks after playing two matches in the USL Jägermeister Cup against Union Omaha and Colorado Springs Switchbacks. Texoma will look to continue their impressive league form as they have only lost one match in their last ten league games. Saturday's match will be the second to last away game before a return to Bearcat Stadium, and with Los Pájaros looking to solidify a playoff spot in the standings, picking up points in the final thirteen matches will be essential.

End of the Trilogy

Saturday's match will be the third and final match between the two clubs this season, with both teams sharing one win against each other. The previous two matches have not failed to entertain, as the first one saw the Jacks steal a win against Los Pájaros on a penalty kick in stoppage time. However, Los Pájaros earned their win back in the second meeting with Solomon Asante scoring at the death to get the win. Based on this team's short history with twelve total goals in two matches, the series finale should not disappoint.

Charlotte will be coming into this game on short rest, as they faced One Knoxville SC on the road Wednesday night. The Jacks played to a 2-2 tie in a back and forth match that saw both sides splitting the points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ajmeer Spengler: Los Pájaros' star man this season has scored a team leading five goals, with three coming against Charlotte. Spengler's goal scoring ability is just a fraction of what he contributes to the team, as he also leads Los Pájaros in assists for the season. His playmaking and scoring will be crucial for Texoma to pick up the win on the road.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 1, 2025

Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Charlotte Independence - Texoma FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.